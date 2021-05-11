What’s beer without work?
Two weeks ago, I had a phone call with our aluminum extruder based in Salt Lake City. I placed an order in February that was late. I was told all orders are six months out and we wouldn’t receive product before August. Why? Because nobody is coming to work, they said. (No wonder far right industrialists have been quietly lobbying the Biden administration for open borders.)
I posted three job openings and was informed that local construction companies are offering $25 to $30 per hour for six months experience. I was also told how much unemployment I could receive in Washington state.
I already feel overwhelmed by my workload and lack of co-workers. That unemployment sounds awfully nice. (Maybe a ‘newly American’ could take my job while I take the money and head to Mexico?)
But what if we take this? It’s not just the problem of government spending, but our ability to be productive. It might not only crash our economy.
We need the love of working, building things and sharing a sense of accomplishment with co-workers. It is one of the most gratifying things in life, especially followed by a beer. But what’s beer without work? What type of gratification do people get sitting at home for more than a year? What does it do to people?
We all know the economy is slanted. It’s tough from the bottom. But we need to face this. If it all comes crashing down, it will become a lot tougher yet.
Christopher Rousseau
Clarkston
Politics at work
It seems the only ones on any boards are the ones picked by the ones who want yes men. They talk about saving transportation. Have they considered the fact that Asotin County is growing outward, not toward the port area?
Do they ignore the fact that residents are just across the street?
And why doesn’t anyone address the issue about spending the tax money just for construction?
So how are the county commissioners going to pay for the two-plus acres they aren’t using for the jail? This is just like Lewiston spending all the money they have for a library that gets farther and farther from the population.
The county has already spent thousands and thousands of dollars for the 911 services in Pullman when they had a communication center in the jail where the dispatchers were also trained as correctional officers.
Do you ever wonder where some peoples’ heads are?
The city council goes against the public works board. Then it shows the council shouldn’t have hired the professionals who are educated for the work they do.
Or we the voters elected the wrong council. It’s politics.
Jim Griffin
Clarkston