No masks, more COVID-19
In this hyper-political season, when even wearing a mask during a pandemic has been turned into a political statement, it is worthwhile to look at statistics without a political slant.
It might even save your life.
For instance, statistics show that in Idaho County before the Fourth of July holiday, coronavirus was almost non-existent and in bordering Valley County cases were on the rise. In fact, COVID-19 was barely a blip on the radar screen in Idaho County when Valley County recorded its first death.
Fast forward to today.
Valley County as of Wednesday had 143 cases total. In Idaho County it was 435.
The difference? Valley County went to a mask mandate not long after July 4. In Idaho County, still celebrating its independence, masks are a rarity. But confirmed cases of coronavirus aren’t.
Hmmm.
Mike Ruskovich
Grangeville
Sources identified
It’s interesting how the Lewiston Tribune Opinion page ran numerous letters during the last year or so showing the Nez Perce County sheriff’s deputies needed to be investigated.
Then, all of a sudden, the attorney general’s report comes out and four people are named who have some affiliation or were previously employed there.
And that who were making allegations against Sheriff Joe Rodriguez — Lt. Eric Bunn, Nicholaus Woods, Bryce Scrimsher, and Sgt. Rodney Taylor.
I don’t believe it is a coincidence. People who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones.
Off or on shift, there is still a code of ethics for police officers that needs to be followed, including on social media.
Sheila Demke
Lewiston
Above and beyond
Lewis County wants to say thank you to our U.S. Postal Service.
With all the negative publicity they have received lately, few get to hear the stories that deserve attention.
The Spokane postmaster contacted our office on Monday to let us know that if they received any ballots for Lewis County on Election Day, they had employees on standby to do special delivery of absentee ballots to our office before 8 p.m. on election night.
Just before 7 p.m., the Kamiah postmaster delivered three ballots for us to get out to the polls for counting.
When our local carrier delivered the mail Tuesday morning, he reiterated that if any ballots came in later in the day they would be hand delivered.
Coaches, our local pizza pub, donated and delivered pizza and bread sticks to all our polling locations for our poll workers.
In this very dividing and contentious election, there were many dedicated individuals who went above and beyond to make sure Idaho’s elections were successfully carried out.
Alesia Winner
Lewis County clerk
Nezperce
Have a banana
The Republican Party needs to be renamed the Banana Republic Party because of its use of intimidation, thuggery and violence to achieve its goals. The day after the presidential election, gangs of Trumplicans stormed the voting centers in Michigan, Arizona and Nevada with demands to “stop the vote.” They don’t want legitimate votes counted. They want Donald Trump to be anointed president, even though he was far behind in the vote count.
Other signs of Banana Republic thuggery were apparent during the campaign. Trumplicans barricaded roads leading to voting centers, stopped a campaign bus from reaching its destination, used armed intimidation and threatening letters to stop voters from voting, and disrupted peaceful protests with violence.
The GOP should throw away its elephant logo and use a banana instead. That would be more representative of who and what they have become.
Paul Oman
Clarkston
Hurting America
It seems puzzling that 51 percent of the voters hate President Donald Trump enough to make us a Third World nation when indeed we are the greatest of all nations.
If it were House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer or House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, some mental acuity might still exist wherein they could bask in the sunshine of world bankruptcy. But with former Vice President Joe Biden, the best given might be a mental faculty such as a stepped-on puff ball mushroom.
Ben Seubert
Lewiston