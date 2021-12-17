Restore John Birch literature
Clifford Wasem, former owner of Wasem’s in Clarkston, was part of the fabric of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley for many years, prior to being killed in a tragic car accident. Wasem was extremely patriotic throughout his life (he was born on Flag Day) and his patriotism and community kindness were felt throughout the years.
Wasem’s was owned by Cliff’s father prior to him. After his death, it was run by his family.
Everyone (at least, most) knew that he belonged to the John Birch Society. He kept their literature on a store shelf for customers to check out, if they wished to.
However, anyone who did not want to read it could simply choose to walk past it — or might gather for a civil discussion on the topic (or any other one) in the store’s diner.
In fact, until recently, Wasem’s carried a magazine called the “New American” (in line with Cliff’s beliefs and as homage to him).
Just like any other store in America with magazines or books, people can choose to simply walk past and not buy or read any media item. That’s why it’s sad to have learned that due to “a complaint,” the store removed the magazine from its counter and will probably discontinue carrying it. It’s not only sad to remove a small homage to stalwart Clifford Wasem, but to also remove customer choice — and freedom — in the process. Why not ask Wasem’s (kindly) to keep it in the spirit of a free America?
Ronda Granlund
Clarkston