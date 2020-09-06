Angry over injustice
I am a white woman living in Weippe and I do not have to worry about my white grandsons, 20 and 19 years old who live in Silver Spring, Md., being shot by a policeman seven times in the back while reaching, unarmed, for their information.
Because I am not a woman of color, I am not terrified of being harassed and “handled” by a white policeman who is grinning and disrespectful of my person.
What I am is angry — angry that we still have these things happening to my Black and brown friends, and still must have these uncomfortable conversations about being white, Black, brown, Asian, Jewish or other interesting colors or persuasions and living in North America, here at home in these United States.
Why can’t we keep the progress we’ve gained during the years and live together peacefully and easily respectful of each other?
My Nez Perce friends have a wonderful sense of humor that sometimes overcomes the degradation shown them by whites. Sometimes they lash out against mistreatment and who can blame them?
Unfair treatment is not usually kind or received well when doled out by “superior” people.
We need a recipe that works for all of us, one involving kindness, humility, and perseverance and recognition — of each other’s values and style.
LaDonna Chapman
Weippe
Their fear is genuine
I recently saw a security camera video in which a Black kid is shooting hoops in his driveway. He abruptly grabs his basketball and hides behind the family car, then a patrol car passes on the road, after which he resumes shooting hoops.
Some may say if he wasn’t doing anything wrong, he had no reason to hide. Yet we have seen Black people doing normal, everyday activities confronted by police or shot.
Ahmaud Arbery was just jogging in his neighborhood when he was shot and killed.
Christopher Cooper was bird watching in New York’s Central Park when a white woman called 911 to report a “threatening black man.”
And here in Clarkston, a white woman called 911 to report a Black man, Mark Domino, prowling through vehicles in the parking lot when all he was doing was checking his own vehicle. Police arrived and evidently did not bother to ask him what he was doing. Instead, they tried to arrest him. Naturally, Domino resisted arrest because he wasn’t doing anything wrong.
Many Black people can relate to the political cartoon because that is the reality they face in their everyday lives, even when doing normal every-day activities.
We live in an area that is predominantly white, and I imagine those who were upset by the cartoon probably do not have close friends or neighbors who are Black. I think they, and we all, would benefit by trying to understand the experiences of Black people in America.
Charlotte Omoto
Palouse
Supports the Alfords
I just want to show my support to the Alford family and the staff at the Lewiston Tribune.
I’m truly sorry for the bashing they are taking for the political cartoon. It has been a tough year and everyone is on edge but we have all been doing our best to support our local businesses during this trying time. And we need to remember that the Tribune is also a local business. The Alfords and Tribune have always supported our community.
So I hope those who were offended are gracious enough and supportive enough of our community to accept Nathan Alford’s apology and continue to support the Tribune. Like most of us, I need my coffee and paper in the morning.
Susan Driskill
Lewiston
Stand strong, Tribune
Ours would be a much better world if people became as offended and enraged at systemic racism and cases of police brutality as they do at an editorial cartoon.
Be that as it may, the only “judgment error” your publisher made was in apologizing for running Mike Luckovich’s work. The apology weakens your integrity as an objective media source.
There will always be people who will object to or be offended by something they see or read on the Opinion page. That’s just something you have to accept and, in my opinion, remain neutral about.
You didn’t demonstrate any bias by running the cartoon, but you certainly did when you apologized for it.
In an era where ignorance is celebrated and objective journalists are labeled the “enemy of the people” by no one less than the president of the United States, it’s your job to stand strong and not tuck tail when the proverbial mob shows up at your door waving pitchforks and torches.
Michael McAuliffe
Boise
Cartoon spoke the truth
Concerning the local outrage by the usual malcontents at the editorial cartoon by Mike Luckovich showing two youngsters, one Black and one white, during an active shooting drill being so damn offensive — what the hell?
The cartoon addressed two very real problems facing America today — the mass killing of school children by nut cases with guns and the way too many Black people are being killed by police.
These problems are as American as apple pie and people raising hell that the toon is disrespectful to police officers need to open their eyes and be outraged that in the USA, Blacks are killed at a much higher rate by police than their fellow citizens who are white while American children are dying in classrooms at numbers high enough that schools mandate drills to try and teach them how to survive a school shooting.
I, for one, am grateful that we are fortunate enough to have the Lewiston Tribune.
Local reporting is stellar and the state and national news they print is dependably factual. If people want news and editorial content only if it agrees with their personal bias, supports untruths spewed by a president with more than 20,000 verifiable lies under his 50-inch belt or validates their deep state, QAnon, racist, Donald Trump is God, conspiracy beliefs, they don’t want truth; they want propaganda. They want Fox.
Keep up the good work, Lewiston Tribune.
Johnnie Martinez
Lewiston
No apology required
Regarding the recent cartoon depicting police violence: The Lewiston Tribune has nothing for which it needs to apologize.
Police violence directed toward Black people is a reality in our society and, thankfully, it is finally being addressed in a wider forum.
The police mandate is to serve and protect.
We should not and cannot accept racist views in our police departments.
I submit that the mandate of our police departments applies to all people.
The cartoon was absolutely appropriate for our times and the fact that it made people angry just proves the point. Unless they have Black friends or other friends who are people of color, most white people have no clue how others in our society are treated.
These folks need to wake up. And that is exactly what the current protests are about.
Karen McWay
Spokane
JEERS to the Tribune
This is regarding a political cartoon bashing police in the Lewiston Tribune and Nathan Alford’s attempt at an apology.
It takes a big person to admit they are wrong, but Alford never really did until paragraph 27. He recounted his stressful day ($11,000 worth of cancellations would do that), national events and past articles. I’m wondering how his justification of the cartoonist with background and accolades helped apologize? Typical media spin and deflection.
Give him credit for reaching out to our local law enforcement departments and officers. But why was a crisis needed to do that?
Alford and the Tribune missed a prime opportunity to truly apologize and show humility by posting his picture in the “Cheers and Jeers” column. Instead, they went with a usual item, criticism of area elected officials not voting in step with Tribune viewpoints.
The majority of Tribune readers are not political diehards; they are middle of the road. They are concerned about the Northwest section and local sports, not leftist national news. Instead of using your bully pulpit to unite, it is used to divide. If it weren’t for readers wanting to keep informed of local happenings, there would be more cancellations.
We support our police, teachers, local businesses and neighbors. We have supported you, your family and employees by subscribing and we, your readers, are disappointed in your choices. JEERS to you and the Tribune for that cartoon and an “apology” that wasn’t worth the $11,000 you lost.
Robert Blair
Kendrick
Outraged misdirected
I find Lewiston Tribune publisher Nathan Alford’s request for ways to help the Tribune “... help close any and all divides in our community...” to be a very curious response by a newspaper that has offended some of its readership.
Newspapers are meant to inform readers about what is going on in the community, the region and the world, as well as offer up opinions about the news items. ...
If the Tribune really wanted to be an informative newspaper rather than just a community booster, it would engage in investigative reporting. Papering over controversies, ignoring them or shying away from them because they might stir up controversy and get folks to cancel their subscription is antithetical to the role of a free press.
As for Mike Luckovich’s graphic opinion piece itself and the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., which motivated the opinion, I find the angry response to the Luckovich’s piece by some Tribune readers disappointing.
Instead of outrage at yet another police shooting of a Black man, some Tribune readers took Luckovich’s condemnation of the shooting as a “direct slap in the face of our local law enforcement,” to use Alford’s words.
In a state that has a Black population of less than 1 percent, most Idahoans have little experience with the day-to-day lives of Black folks. To take personal offense at a criticism aimed at unjust police brutality is oversensitive by half and would be, sadly, another manifestation of the fragility of white people.
Tymothy Park
Moscow