Looking presidential
In the Jan. 29 Lewiston Tribune, I saw President Joe Biden sitting at his presidential desk looking presidential.
He had a big box of fountain pens and a big stack of books awaiting his presidential signature.
He reminded me of a child waiting to try out his new toys. After all the signing, he addressed the public. He read his speech pretty well and didn’t take his eyes off the monitor even once. It was getting late and he probably was getting hungry and looking forward to a good nap. We older people tend to do that.
I think the Democrats could have come up with a younger person. Now that I regress, I believe they have a young person waiting in the wings, so to speak.
Laura Stilson
Lewiston
A protest it was not
I am in an interesting position of defending the Lewiston Tribune. It seems some people are upset regarding editorial or opinion pieces within the editorial section of the Tribune. This is actually my favorite portion of the paper.
Bottom line, left- and right-leaning editorials, cartoons and opinions are just that —opinions, not news, and may or may not have all sustainable facts. People, take a breath and chill.
Speaking of news, the Tribune got it wrong again posting the AP story about the so-called protest in Tacoma on Jan. 24: “TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Protesters set a large fire, damaged buildings and marched with signs late Sunday in response to a police car driving through a crowd in Washington state the day before, leaving at least two people injured.”
The challenge to the media is to be consistent in reporting. When people break into the Capitol, the media correctly described these people as a mob, criminals, and thugs. Any person causing damage is not a protester.
Lewiston Tribune, please do not be a part of the problem. Call all criminals what they are — criminals, thugs and scum.
Mike Cloke
Clarkston
Time better spent
I spent several hours writing a letter to the editor. I was reading the letter to my wife and she went to sleep. I have decided not to send the letter.
Vaughn Jasper
Lewiston
Why help Idahoans?
Quick question: Why is Tri-State Memorial Hospital giving COVID-19 vaccines to Idaho residents when the state of Idaho does not care about your health with no mask requirements?
Then they take longer to roll out the vaccines for their people.
Marvin Fackler
Clarkston