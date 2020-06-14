Who failed to vote?
I am a little confused.
It seems that if 100 percent of the people have political opinions, why did only 38 percent cast ballots.
What happened to the other 62 percent of the people?
Bad politicians get elected by those who don’t vote, don’t they?
Gerry Reviea
Lewiston
Cause for hope
When I was a child, I recall my father, a member of the Portland Police Department, bragging about using his sap on the black people in his custody. But naturally, he didn’t say “black people.”
That was 75 years ago, yet it seems that little has changed. People are more cautious about using the “N word” now, but black men are still routinely mistreated by white police officers. No wonder the world is outraged. Of course, we’ve been outraged before and nothing substantial came of it.
Perhaps this time will be different, though, because the demonstrations are so large and so many of the demonstrators are young and white. It gives me hope for the future.
Sharon Taylor Hall
Lewiston
Clean energy’s dividends
There are so many good reasons to use clean energy. Three of the most important reasons are it will improve crop yields and farming conditions for the agricultural industry on the Palouse, improve our health and result in cleaner water to protect fish in the Snake River basin.
Increased temperatures and more varied precipitation reduce productivity in crop quantity and quality, and can lead to increases in pest insect populations.
Idaho’s fire season is 47 days longer compared to 25 years ago, smoke from wildfire and extreme heat events lead to unhealthy conditions and an increase in illnesses. Respiratory problems and chronic illness result from particulates released in fires.
Healthy rivers benefit us all on the Palouse. Closures due to fish die-offs and poor returns have become more common in the Snake River basin. Earlier melt and smaller snowpacks are contributing to higher temperatures in the North Fork of the Clearwater River.
Clean energy such as solar, wind and geothermal, and efficient use of energy by insulating homes and buildings, will decrease our reliance on fossil fuels. Local production of clean energy will create local jobs, rather than outsourcing our energy needs to foreign firms and countries.
Martha Lovett
Moscow
Access denied
Recently I requested discipline and conduct records from the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office regarding four of its officers. Undersheriff Jim Gorges denied my request.
He said police disciplinary records are exempt from disclosure under the Idaho Public Records Act.
So much for integrity and transparency.
I do wonder how many complaints are addressed to Sheriff Doug Giddings regarding police misconduct, excessive force and police body cam evidence being distorted and or manipulated.
With a little practice, these officers can use these cameras to see only what they want them to see or record. Is there any other police agency in the area that does not have cameras in their police vehicles? I would hope it would be easier to obtain information about why an officer resigned at one department, then another and so on.
For example, one could work for Nez Perce County. Prior to that, he could have been a Nez Perce Tribal Police officer. Prior to that, he may have worked with the Lewiston Police Department. Then he went to Idaho County.
(What if) this officer had misconduct records or complaints at each of these agencies? Let’s hope whoever is voted in as Idaho County sheriff will have transparency regarding their employees and install cameras in their vehicles.
Robert Warden
Boise
Sounds like Mary Poppins
Super callous fragile racist sexist Nazi POTUS. Oh, sorry. You thought I was here to review Mary Poppins? Twitter can be so cruel.
Brian Kolstad
Clarkston
Switched to squirrels
My dog, Downtown Buster Brown, is a chicken killer and no doubt you’ve heard it said: “Once a chicken killer, always a chicken killer.”
Downtown Buster Brown is in dog therapy (court-ordered). He goes to counseling, meets with a dog shrink regularly and attends group support with other chicken killers.
Personally, I think dog therapy is for the birds and does more harm than good. All those dogs do during group support is B.S. about kills and thrills, bump paws and guffaw throughout the entire session.
The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals threatened to arrest me for cruelty to animals because I hung a dead chicken around Downtown Buster Brown’s neck and swatted him with a Lewiston Tribune.
“Ma’am.” I said. “Take a look at that mangled rooster. That old boy went down fighting and my dog killed him. So, what am I supposed to do?”
The society let me off the hook with a warning; no more hazing my dog.
Fortunately, despite the rigmarole, I have discovered a solution. Downtown Buster Brown loves to chase squirrels and it’s legal.
I can only hope and pray that he doesn’t catch one.
James Claffey
Orofino
One project too many
Why does it cost more to operate Lewiston than other cities within the state when other cities are larger? ...
A month ago at a city council meeting when utility rate increases were being discussed, Mayor Mike Collins said, “I know we’ve got members of our community who are hurting. ”
This likely is an understatement. ...
A few years ago, a jail was needed and the people agreed. They voted their approval.
Two years ago, they agreed to build a new high school.
Although both cost many millions of dollars, there was a need.
But a new well and reservoir in the Orchards for a combined cost of $11 million, I think, is a project too many.
I have to agree with Councilor John Bradbury when he questioned the proposed rate increase just for water — 60 percent within the next 10 years. Other departments also will propose rate increases. ...
I would suggest the city manager and council should have to present to the public requests to raise rates — which turn into taxes and monthly payments — and justify them before any increases are approved.
If a citizen does not approve of the actions of a city council member, he/she can be voted out of office; not so the city manager. I would suggest instead of budgeting increases, the manager should be trying to find where to cut the “pork” out of the budget. ...
All this gives new meaning to “being taxed out of house and home.”
Sharrol St. Marie
Lewiston
Terrorists in the streets
During the peaceful Black Lives Matter protest at the park, we had terrorists on the streets of Lewiston brandishing rifles and handguns.
Since when is it OK to walk our city streets with guns for no purpose but to terrorize the local citizen?
The Second Amendment does not say they can walk around in public with guns.
The Second Amendment is for the purpose of keeping families safe in the event of conflict with foreign entities and to put food on the table, not to intimidate fellow citizens.
The protest that was to happen was not a riot nor an antagonistic event.
Besides if it were to become a riot, we have local police, sheriffs deputies and state police to handle these types of problem. Armed citizens are not required and can only confuse the issue. Each and every one of them would be liable if they interfered with the proper law enforcement entities.
Therefore, they should be considered terrorists. I would not trust them to protect me.
My former husband was an Idaho State Police trooper of many years and would have been very capable of taking care of any problems along with all other deputies and policemen.
These terrorist need to back off and stop acting like they are “God almighty,” saviors of those who have not asked for their help.
By doing what you are doing you are messing with my freedoms.
Please step down.
Starre Barnett
Clarkston
Not what he saw
I was surprised at the article that appeared on June 9, regarding the armed presence on June 6.
I participated in the Defend Lewiston rally and was told repeatedly “Thank you for what you are doing” by shop owners and people on the street throughout the downtown. I believe the people had heard the same rumors that we had heard regarding the Antifa people coming from outside the area to see if they could stir up trouble.
I also challenge the way Ed King described the way we were carrying the firearms we had with us. “Brandishing” denotes someone was “waving something menacing or exhibiting something aggressively,” which I nor anyone I was with did.
If the business owner did not want someone standing in front of their store, he should have told the people volunteering protection and not wait and cry later. We would have moved.
Councilor John Bradbury’s statement that Liberate Idaho should be “ashamed of what it did” shows me that he would be the first one to try to give up our constitutional rights under the Second Amendment and any other rights we possess to pander to the crowd.
The comment from Councilor Bob Blakey that the council should consider a resolution asking the Legislature to give cities more authority to regulate firearms at protests was another pandering statement.
We were not protesting anything. It was a rally. I again refer him to the Second Amendment, no matter how much lead he has put down range. ...
Ron Calhoun
Juliaetta
Kept in the loop
Thank you, John Bradbury, for keeping us abreast of the city’s plans — or “not.”
Your information is greatly appreciated.
Sheila Neer
Lewiston