Who’s breaking the law?
As a reply to Marlene Schaefer’s Nov. 1 letter, a few definitions seem appropriate.
Joe Legal is either a United States citizen, an immigrant with an approved work visa or a “migrant worker” with a temporary work visa for seasonal work in our fields and orchards, etc.
Social Security numbers are assigned to these work visas and they do pay taxes.
Jose Illegal is an immigrant without a visa who can only get a job from someone willing to hire him against the law.
This makes the employer guilty of a crime, not the immigrant.
This prospective employer should guide this person to the appropriate point to apply for a temporary visa and hire him at that point as a sponsor. The immigrant is not at fault except he did not come into the country through the proper channels.
You don’t always do the right thing when you are desperate.
Starre Barnett
Clarkston
Can rail save salmon?
In a detailed report, Solutionary Rail presents steps needed for rail transportation in southeastern Washington to replace shipping grain by barge on the lower Snake River. According to SR, this modal shift would benefit the state of Washington, Pacific Northwest tribes, the environment, rural communities, wheat farmers and Snake River salmon.
Snake River barge transportation faces growing uncertainties:
l Threatened and endangered Snake River salmon are on a path to extinction. Pacific Northwest fish scientists and federal agencies agree the best, and likely the only, way to recover these fish is to breach the four lower Snake River dams.
l Snake River water temperatures frequently exceed what salmon need to survive. The only identified solution is the elimination of solar-heated reservoirs behind the lower Snake River dams.
l Since the year 2000, freight volume on the lower Snake River has steadily declined. For example, all container-on-barge shipping has ceased, with garbanzo, lentil and dry pea farmers now shipping their product by rail. The number of loaded barges passing through Lower Granite Dam near the head of navigation has declined by 70%.
l The lower Snake River navigation system is aging, requiring more frequent and expensive repairs. The taxpayer subsidy now exceeds $40,000 per barge.
l Continuing litigation can leave decision-making up to the courts, adding still more uncertainty.
Can rail save salmon? You’ll find a comprehensive answer at SolutionaryRail.org/lsrbarge2rail or Google “solutionary rail snake river.”
Linwood Laughy
Moscow
Hates nobody
Tom Cummings is baaack.
He thinks he knows what hate is all about but he wouldn’t recognize true hate if it ran up and kicked him in the leg. I don’t hate Trumpskipork because I gave up hating people long ago when I realized hate eats you alive from the inside out.
I agree that I dislike and disrespect Trumpskipork but the point that old Tom does not get is that I disliked and disrespected Trumpskipork way before he stumbled into being elected president. He has not improved a bit since.
I am not going to reply to the bulk of Cummings’ Sept. 22 letter because it is the usual ultra-right screed. They sit and listen to Fox News and then regurgitate what they hear, whether or not it relates to the topic at hand. I will give Cummings one thing, though, and that is that he refrained from the usual hysterical chant — “But what about Hunter Biden?”
Cummings is too late in suggesting that I read Marge Landers’ Sept. 11 letter. I already read it but found it to be much the same as all of her other letters. ...
If the ultra-righties think that Trumpskipork is so innocent, then why don’t they suggest that he stop stalling and deflecting and go to trial. As I said before, the prosecutors can take their best shot and he can take his. If he loses, he needs to be significantly sentenced. If he wins, then he can walk away. Simple Simon.
Danny Radakovich
Lewiston
Repeating what she heard
Sophia Gill did a superb job of parroting the rhetoric of Idaho Conservation League in her response to my letter. The problem is her responses were all either incorrect or relied on false data to reach a conclusion.
Gill claims Bonneville Power Administration is lying to the public about how much power the dams can produce, that barges passing through Lewiston are subsidized to the tune of $15,000 each, that hot water behind the dams are killing anadromous fish and that power from BPA is more expensive that power from the open market and shipping product by rail is cheaper than by barge.
The lower Snake River dams typically produce only around 700 megawatts daily. However, they are capable of quickly ramping that output up to 3,000 megawatts in the case of an emergency on the grid. That is their purpose and cannot be duplicated by either wind or solar. Barges do not pass-through Lewiston and they are not subsidized at $15,000 per tow. Barging is not more expensive than rail. That is why shippers utilize barging instead of rail to ship grain.
Space does not permit refuting the rest of Gill’s false accusations.
Gill is being perfectly groomed by ICL to spread their Marxist propaganda to our children.
Dick Sherwin
Lewiston