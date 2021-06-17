No love for the people
The GOPer Nazi cartel in Missouri is denying health insurance to more than a quarter of a million people who voted by initiative to expand the state’s Medicaid program. But the governor failed to include a tax increase or budget cuts to fund the expansion, and the Legislature stuck a big fat middle finger in the faces of the voters by refusing to include expansion funding in the budget.
Premiere Missouri swamp rat Rep. Justin Hill (Republican, obviously), declared himself “proud to stand against the will of the people,” even though Missouri’s state motto is “the welfare of the people shall be the supreme law.” The Republican cartel stands against the will and the welfare of the people.
And there you have everything the Republican Nazi fascist cartel stands for: standing against the will of the people. They don’t believe the poor should get any help, worried they’re getting something for nothing, and that the only people who should get something for nothing are they themselves and the corporations, lobbyists and the rich, who are greasing their palms and their souls.
The GOPers know they will never be popular with the majority in this country and fascism is their only option.
In the opening lines of the Declaration of Independence, Thomas Jefferson wrote: “We hold these truths to be self evident, that all men are created equal, ...” continuing to say that every man has an “inalienable right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
He was joking, right?
Mike Epstein
Clarkston
Nobody walks on water
Chris Norden proved his own point with his hilarious letter on June 8, in which he flogged those who advocate common sense, asserting that non-leftist writers are: 1) exempt from any standard of truth whatsoever, and 2) that to leftists “facts still matter.”
It’s illuminating that Norden violated the principles he advocates, and provided solid evidence of his own hypocrisy.
Norden would have us believe that former President Donald Trump, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and the rest of the Republicans are evil personified.
Granted, they’re a dissolute, self-serving lot of preening loudmouths; we’ve seen and heard them.
If Norden’s political heroes are righteous, pure and incorruptible, as Norden implies, he should be able to present evidence of that celestial goodness. Perhaps he can start with former President Barack Obama, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, former CIA Director John Brennan, former FBI agent Peter Strzok, former President Bill Clinton and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
I challenge Norden to show conclusive evidence that his heroes can walk on water, and that they are not a reprehensible, self-important gang of thieves and liars who are destroying the country — same as the effing Republicans.
Don’t choke on the “facts,” Mr. Norden.
Bridger Barnett
Clarkston