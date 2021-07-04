Cheers to Hardin
I recently had an opportunity to explore the Asotin County Fire District fire station. From the street it appears to be a two-story, fairly unimposing building.
The size of the meeting hall is impressive and seems to occupy most of the building, or so it would seem. For the first time, we have a facility that will safely and efficiently accommodate our amazing fire and emergency medical services crews. There is space and a place for everything and everyone. There is ample room for growth far into the future.
Public meetings have already been held there. There is no way we could have afforded to build anything close to this facility if we had to start from scratch. It saved us millions.
Chief Noel Hardin is also renting space to the Department of Natural Resources, which covers much of the cost of utilities. The new engine and equipment bay is impressive, and was built so the end wall can be removed should future expansion be needed.
Hardin is hoping to host an open house after this fire season has run its course. If you remain doubtful the county may not have gotten its money’s worth, you need to take the tour.
Once you do, don’t forget to thank Hardin for his vision and tenacity to get it done. It really was a stroke of luck that the building became available at the right time in the right place. We are fortunate to have a fire chief who recognized the opportunity.
Jack Worle
Clarkston
Equity is not equality
Marty Trillhaase made the statement that “Idaho needs more critical race theory, not less,” in the June 20 Lewiston Tribune.
He doesn’t seem to understand the difference between equity and equality.
Equity means little more than Marxism redefined. It includes the redistribution of wealth along racial lines, group -based rights, active discrimination and omnipotent bureaucracy.
Equality means the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Voting Rights Act of 1965, which is explicitly rejected by the critical race theorists. To them, equality represents mere non-discrimination and provides “camouflage” for white supremacy, patriarchy and oppression. This ideology will not stop until it has devoured all of our institutions.
Trillhaase asks what are these reservations scattered across America. They are the solution to the Indian problem. Without them, there would have been the total annihilation of the Indians.
Trillhaase asks what were these internment camps that housed Japanese people during World War II. They were the same camps that housed German and Italian people during the war. Trillhaase needs to get his facts straight. The USA was not the only country that detained foreign citizens. So did Australia and some South American countries.
Trilhaase asks what is this illegal movement of people to such places as San Diego, San Antonio, and Los Angeles. Is Trillhaase suggesting we turn these cities over to the Spanish-speaking people because of a name?
David Estes
Lewiston