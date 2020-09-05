Bill the IFF
While the citizens of Idaho were busy stoking fears of anti-facists and pointing their fingers at anarchy elements seen in neighboring states, their own insurgency grew, pushed its way into buildings and meetings, broke glass distancing barriers and removed Statehouse signage they didn’t like. Guns were borne. Threats were made. One professional insurgent, Ammon Bundy, was arrested. Nobody was shot.
Present to urge it all on was the Idaho Freedom Foundation. Its demand? Gov. Brad Little rescind the declaration of emergency regarding the pandemic. The House of Representatives caved to the armed insurgents’ demands. If the Senate and governor had caved, it would have cut funds to small businesses struggling to meet payroll, funds for emergency food purchases from farmers for commodities to feed communities, funds for hospitals to staff and treat, funds for community needs through FEMA from mobile hospitals to community hand sanitation stations and funds for future immunizations. The state, through the governor, must declare an emergency to receive emergency funds. It’s simple as that.
What is gained by rescinding a declaration of emergency?
Everyone can pretend there are no rising COVID numbers. Everyone can pretend that businesses and industries would want to locate to an armed state where bullies run things. Everyone can pretend that God didn’t guide scientists to work for the greatest good.
Idaho can change its motto: Bring your gun and over run.
Send the Idaho State Police bill to the Freedom Foundation and run them out. Their knee-jerking is knee-capping the state.
Karen Ransom
Clarkston
Double standard
If Ammon Bundy had black skin during his armed takeover of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in 2016, he would still be in jail instead of parading around on the steps of the Idaho Statehouse.
Mike Ruskovich
Grangeville
Prefers Jill Biden
It was interesting listening to President Donald Trump’s wife, Melania, on TV giving her speech. I couldn’t understand when she talked because she has such a strong accent. Why would we want someone who is not American to be allowed to be in the White House and vote for Trump to continue his charade?
At least Joe Biden’s wife, Jill, looks and speaks like an American, unlike Trump’s wife.
He is always bashing immigrants and he is married to one. And he even allowed her parents to become citizens while he has been in office.
Juliian Matthews
Pullman
Hoodwinked
At the 11th hour, the Lewiston School District issued a full-blown mask mandate — in sheep’s clothing. As a parent, I feel hoodwinked.
We were led to believe that a full reopening in the “green” would come with a choice on masking. You will find that is not the case.
Read the fine print in the parent letter and in the protocols document. Words such as “encouraged” were replaced with “strongly encouraged.”
Words such as “strongly encouraged” were then replaced with “expectation” and “required”
The implementation by McSorley Elementary School will be the equivalent of a mask mandate with kids wearing masks most of the time.
The majority of our local teachers and their union bullied our school board into this mask mandate. The true threat, estimated at possibly 70 percent of teachers, was them walking off the job and throwing our community into chaos.
The older Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance was taken as gospel, while recent World Health Organization and UNISEF guidance was ignored.
Billy Gruff
Lewiston
Reaping the whirlwind
For decades, concerned Idahoans of every background have decried the lack of funding for education. All the bordering states allot more money per pupil, and most pay their teachers far better. The result: In spite of innovative and gifted teachers, administrators and even school boards, Idaho has poor general education.
Education in America has a clear goal: to teach academics and civility. Students learn the three Rs and also the history of our founding, the generation of our rights and their accompanying responsibilities. And now, in the past months and weeks, we see how completely we have failed.
The world distribution of a photograph of Idaho’s Sen. Jim Risch snoring during our president’s impeachment trial forever stained our reputation and made us seem like backcountry hicks who knew no better. Idahoans barely reacted. Now we hear of folks who are so frightened that mob-like protesters will invade Idaho cities that they display various weapons to keep the peace.
Their weapons as well as their presence at the state Capitol are their rights, but peaceful enjoyment of those rights is their responsibility, which they did not learn.
They were not content with needlessly patrolling very peaceful protests in various cities, frightening the locals. They went on to form an angry mob at the Capitol, confronting police and smashing a window in the building.
This behavior shows civic ignorance.
We are reaping the whirlwind of our educational negligence and apathy.
Frances Ford
Riggins
Wants a refund
Whether held before a raucous crowd or in an empty room, presidential conventions tend toward political theater. These of 2020 offer us a mishmash of idealism and fear that induces a state of confusing cognitive dissonance, leaving some of us wanting a refund.
For the GOP, the most impressive performances (dramatic fictions, making the worse appear the better cause) have been those of former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Melania Trump. Their efforts, however, were overshadowed by the utterly Hitlerian rant of Kimberly Guilfoyle and the bigoted tirade of the gun-toting white racist couple from Missouri. How sad.
As to the recent street theater promoted by radical rioters in such cities as Seattle, Portland and Kenosha, Wis., and to that featuring the reactionary rioters in the Idaho Statehouse, I would say: Back off, ease up and for all of us in this country, mask proudly.
Ron McFarland
Moscow
Local heroes
At St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, I was treated very kindly and thoughtfully.
From the emergency room to the fourth floor, I had loving care from all, especially the nurses.
I actually did not have a serious illness but I required treatment in a hospital setting.
On another point, I appreciate the kind and thoughtful people who deliver meals to shut-ins.
How very fortunate we are that there are people who take their time from their busy lives to deliver meals.
Not only the food but their kind smiling faces brighten the day for those who can’t leave their homes.
There are angels everywhere.
A very special thank you to those kind people here in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
You are my heroes.
Marie Eier
Lewiston
Rights reserved for elites
On Aug. 3, Sharon Taylor Hall asked whether one has “ ... a constitutional right to make other people sick or ruin the economy?”
No, those rights are reserved for the elite. We rabble and deplorables have no such rights.
Facts (stubborn things) show that Big Pharma and the medical establishment have been making people sick since the early 20th century. Today Bill Gates has joined that effort. He is on YouTube all but guaranteeing that another pandemic will arrive in fall.
Of an age with allopathic medicine is the Federal Reserve, which is not federal, has no reserve and has been ruining the economy since its inception in 1913.
It takes $26 today to buy what $1 bought in 1913.
Rejoice.
Bridger Barnett
Clarkston
Stunned by threat
I would like to address Councilor John Bradbury’s threat to sue the city of Lewiston. I begin with a thank you to the councilor for his willingness to run for office and to serve our community. That is a big commitment and one I see that he takes seriously.
On the other hand, I am disturbed when I see so many 6-1 votes reported from the council meetings. Prior to the adoption of the 2021 budget, there were three readings of the budget in addition to work sessions to present and hear all concerns. I respect that process. Once the budget has completed that process and has reached the final numbers to be presented to a vote of the full council, those concerns should be worked out.
I am stunned by Bradbury’s threat to sue the city. What possible positive effect is that going to bring? Many of our larger employers are turning the corner and reporting increased earnings for the first time in months. The new high school opened to students who will experience the finest educational facility in the state. Businesses are trying to come back from the ongoing effects of the pandemic. What Bradbury is doing, in my opinion, is nothing more than a move to slow the progress of this wonderful community, yet again. ...
There’s this foreign concept called compromise. Councilor Bradbury, don’t behave like the little kid on the playground. Let’s keep Lewiston moving forward and not tied up in litigation.
Shirley L. Phillips
Lewiston
Keep your distance
To help combat COVID 19, people have stopped shaking hands. This is a great idea. I would also like to suggest we knock-off the elbow touching. You are violating the social distancing rule when you touch elbows. Also it looks goofy.
Vaughn Jasper
Lewiston