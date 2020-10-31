Trump means freedom
Socialism is a system of social organization in which private property and distribution of income are subject to social control.
This is what Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Barack Obama and other people want for America.
Socialized medicine means you are put on a list that controls your health. They tell you when, where and how you are going to be treated.
Why do you think people from other countries flock to the U.S. for treatment?
Socialized medicine is not a cure-all. Instead, people die waiting for treatment.
Socialism is various economic and political theories advocating collective or governmental control of all goods, period.
It’s a system of no private property where all things are controlled by the state. That means elimination of all private property. It’s based on Marxist socialism.
Obama’s minister is a total pro-Marxist.
Black Lives Matters leaders are pro-Marxist.
These are Biden-Harris buddies.
People need to look into what socialism means for America.
It’s not the cure-all they are pushing. A lot of people have fought and died for American freedom.
I will vote for freedom in America, which means I will vote for President Donald Trump.
Abel Workman
Weippe
Chooses Espinoza
Maia Espinoza would be a great improvement over the present superintendent of public instruction for Washington state. Espinoza grew up in a military family. She was a cadet in the Civil Air Patrol and a distinguished member of the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps.
Espinoza is an active member of the Military Order of the World Wars, and she continues her commitment to military members and their families. She completed her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Pacific Lutheran University by age 20. She is a business owner, wife and devoted mother of two.
Espinoza is not a politician and believes that a much-needed new perspective to our Washington state public schools is a must as they lag behind the rest of the world.
Her most recent concern has to do with the comprehensive sex ed bill that just passed by the Washington Legislature. Espinoza, along with many parents and teachers, does not believe that we should be teaching our fourth graders sexual positions as is the new policy.
The incumbent, Chris Reykdal, has ignored parents and educators, referring to them as flat-Earthers and Holocaust deniers. As superintendent, Espinoza would not necessarily want to get rid of the sex ed curriculum but add options and be more inclusive with parents and instructors before introducing it to our very young.
If elected, Maia Espinoza has stated that she will update our school system to meet the needs of families, teachers and the future economy.
Russ Evans
Clarkston
Elect Marinella
... For the past five years, Scott Marinella has been my law partner. Before that, he was my employer. ...
He taught me to work hard for my clients, be professional with my colleagues, clients and staff — even when I was frustrated and stressed — protect my credibility by being honest, rational and direct with my clients, judges and opposing counsel and to do what I said I would do.
These professional expectations carry over into his judicial work.
Marinella’s legal experience is broad and lengthy: former prosecutor, personal injury, real estate transactions, contracts, advising businesses and advising municipalities for more than 30 years.
Bringing this legal experience to the judicial bench benefits each party and every attorney. Marinella’s more than 10 years of judicial experience covers criminal and civil cases and, by necessity, includes budget, staff and daily management experience.
In addition to Marinella’s elected position as Columbia County District Court judge, for the past 18 months he has been the primary Superior Court judge in Columbia County and, on an as-needed basis, the Superior Court judge for Garfield County and Asotin County. ...
In a normal year, a newly elected judge has a steep learning curve. But this is not a normal year. With the 18-month absence of the elected Superior Court judge and complications of COVID-19, the court’s motion and trial calendar is very busy and will demand that the newly-elected judge jump in quickly. ...
Marinella is prepared to be the Superior Court judge for our counties.
Kimberly Boggs
Dayton