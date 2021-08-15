One foot in hell
In regard to the braggadocio Turnabout column of July 31 ... by Logan Fowler:
Yes, Logan, Jesus said that marriage is between a man and a woman (Matthew 19:4,5). And yes, God does call sodomy “vile” (Romans 1:26) and therefore “without excuse” (Romans 1:20).
But reading a little further on there, you will notice that those who sit back and pass judgment on those “vile” people are also “without excuse” and under the condemnation of God (Romans 2:1).
Logan, this is a good picture of yourself. Instead of Christian love for your fallen, fellow human beings — praying for their repentance — you have only contempt and animosity for them. It seems that you don’t know the Bible as well as you claim to know it.
And, Logan, I also notice that you like to brag on yourself a lot. But I do believe you when you say that you will not back down and recant your faith. You’ve got one foot in hell right now and, Logan, someday you will have both feet in the eternal hell where all unrepentant hypocrites go. Jesus is speaking right to your heart when he tells you: “How will you escape the judgment of hell” (Matthew 23:33).
And where did you get that persecution complex of yours? Logan, I think what you need to do is repent of your filthy hypocrisy and accept Jesus Christ as your personal savior.
A better name for your church is “The Church of the Blind Leading the Blind.”
Jim Holsinger
Grangeville