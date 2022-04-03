You pay, they don’t
It’s tax time again. Do you ever wonder why you are paying taxes on your income and corporate billionaires are paying none?
That is not capitalism. That is corporatism.
In some European countries, taxes can be calculated on a postcard. Everybody pays in incremental amounts. There are no deductions, including for corporations, which is why those countries can offer free education, health care and child care, and compete in world trade.
Their corporations do not get a free pass; they pay their fair share.
Why can’t we have a similar system?
Carol J. Schmidt
Lewiston
Democrats lie non-stop
In 2006, Democrat Al Gore declared that unless we reduced greenhouse gases, the world would reach a “point of no return” in 10 years. Well, the earth is still here, so Gore lied.
President Joe Biden lied this year when he said, “Climate change is the greatest threat to America.” Earth has been going in and out of ice ages for the last 2 million years.
Last summer Biden lied by saying, “If you’re vaccinated, you’re not going to be hospitalized, and you’re not going to die.” Worldwide, millions of vaccinated people were hospitalized and millions died.
Biden said his $2 trillion spending plan wouldn’t cost a dime. Americans understand his lies every time they go to the grocery store and the gas pumps.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki lied on Monday by saying, “Lowering environmental regulations won’t lower prices.”
Biden continued the lie the next day when he tweeted, “Electric vehicles will mean no one has to worry about gas prices.” What about the 100 million people who can’t afford $60,000 cars, Joe?
Biden claimed he created powerful punishments that would stop Vladimir Putin in his tracks. Putin’s invasion of Ukraine proves Biden lied again.
Biden stated in his State of the Union that he wants to “secure our southern border” and “funding for police is a big priority.”
Lying doesn’t make what you say true, Joe.
Fortunately, people are catching on that Democrats owe their very existence to lies and hoaxes.
Woke Democrats are non-stop compulsive liars.
Jim Emmert
Kamiah
Telling the truth
Let’s thank the state of Idaho for trying to stop Mike Lindell in his dishonesty. Hopefully he will wake up and do right as “honesty is the best policy.”
Lies, as we know, lead to more lies until what can we believe?
When you put Donald Trump on a pedestal, you’re going to follow in his footsteps: lies, lies and more lies.
I myself ordered the “My Pillow Guy’s” pillows a few years back. It was advertised as two for the price of one.
Well, I was one of those who got sucked into the deal because I love a good deal. I noticed on my Visa bill later that I was charged the full price of $50.
People were complaining about the deal that wasn’t a deal at all. “My Pillow Guy’s” answer was: “I guess we ran out.”
Were we refunded the $25? No. We just told that they ran out.
I suppose the money due us was funneled to “My Pillow Guy’s” master, Donald Trump’s campaign.
And I don’t like that.
Thanks again, state of Idaho, for letting people know the truth.
Darlene Plant
Kingman, Ariz.