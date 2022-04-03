Ready, aim, fire
Two news stories in the March 19 Lewiston Tribune regarding the sanctioned execution of convicted evildoers caught my eye. The first described the convoluted effort undertaken in the Idaho Legislature to keep confidential the sources of drugs used to lethally inject the condemned. The process described is sure to spin off years of litigation and lucrative paydays for the heartless lawyers who torture crime victims and their families with endless attempts to deny justice to the aggrieved.
The second Tribune article suggests a solution to the above-referenced problem. It reports South Carolina has dumped lethal injections and embraced firing squads as the preferred method of state execution. Firing squads are neither cruel nor unusual, although they are noisier and a bit showier than hangings, another drug-free option.
Best of all, ammunition manufacturers do not seem to be as squeamish as drug companies about the legal end use of their products.
Case in point: An ammo manufacturer well known to Idahoans has announced a generous donation of 1 million rounds to help Ukrainian defenders shoot invading Putinite savages.
Perhaps this same company could be persuaded, as a public service, to donate a case or two of ammo to the Idaho Department of Correction.
It could be used to clear any death row backlog if Idaho follows the lead of South Carolina.
Political candidates in this year’s elections, are you listening?
Daniel A. Blanco
Moscow
Republican lies
It’s very confusing. In the March 23 Moscow-Pullman Daily News, columnist Dick Polman wrote: “My favorite Republican lie, however, is how the current gas price spike wouldn’t be happening if only Biden hadn’t ‘killed’ the Keystone XL pipeline that was gonna bring crude oil from Canada.”
He then noted that Keystone XL was only 8% complete and wouldn’t have been finished until next year at the earliest.
Switch to Rick Rogers’ letter in the Lewiston Tribune the same day. He notes that “Biden jump-started America’s increasing fuel prices and inflation on his first day when he stopped the Keystone XL pipeline.”
I could contact the University of Idaho or Lewis-Clark State College for the real answer, but I can’t trust them because of critical race theory, whatever that is. It could be contagious and I may need to mask up or get a needle.
I’ll have to wait on Idaho’s premier think tank, the Idaho Freedom Foundation, for the truth.
Don’t laugh. About half of the Idaho House of Representatives think these guys are great.
Earl H. Bennett
Genesee
Scared of Putin
I wish I had the courage of a Ukainian. But no. I’m an American scared that Vladimir Putin might launch World War III.
Give me a break. Putin won’t do a damn thing.
Remember George W. Bush saying, “Bring it on”?
Remember Jack Kennedy saying, “Get out of Cuba”?
When did America become a nation of woosies?
Putin has targeted the president of Ukraine.
Maybe America should get a drone airborne and targeted for Putin.
James Claffey
Orofino
Let off the hook
A year and a half after the story of Hunter Biden’s laptop broke, the mainstream media admits it was a true story. They banned the story on social media and reported it as Russia disinformation. A group of 50 retired people from the CIA, National Security Agency and other agencies signed a document stating it was Russian disinformation. Candidate Joe Biden used this in a debate with President Donald Trump to show the story was false. So he lied to the American people and the press does not care.
If the press is going to be an arm of the Democratic Party, that is fine. Just tell everyone you are.
Reporting only one-sided stories is akin to just lying.
The press no longer cares what the Democrats do. They are happy to embrace it.
We know that Hunter Biden received $3 million from Russia and $1.1 billion from China in the form of investing in his company.
President Biden has his bills paid by Hunter and receives 10 percent of the money from foreign governments.
If this were Trump, would there be such a lack of curiosity by the press?
Russia is now invading Ukraine and brokering a deal between Iran and the United States. Are you kidding me?
And the Associated Press doesn’t care enough about our country to hold the Biden administration accountable.
Dan Long
Clarkston