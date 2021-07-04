Progress delayed
We are separate governing entities. Cities are not servile to counties. As far as the RCWs included in Asotin County Commissioner Brian Shinn’s letter, requested zone changes are still subject to city comprehensive plans.
Further, RCW 36.70A.200 is from a growth management act that only applies to counties with populations larger than 50,000.
After a public hearing on May 17 by the Clarkston Planning and Zoning Commission, the zone text amendment was denied. The Clarkston City Council confirmed that decision on May 24.
Asotin County has free will to decide which method to use to seek a zone change. The county didn’t like the outcome. Now, do the county commissioners blame Clarkston for the method they chose?
Meanwhile, the new jail is not being built. The voters spoke loud and clear nearly two years ago.
Asotin County residents should be outraged that we are no closer to building a new jail.
Why are the county commissioners delaying the process?
Monika Lawrence
Mayor
Clarkston
Wolves spread disease
Deary’s Susan Westervelt writes (June 24) in passionate defense of wolves, citing biologist and author Rick McIntyre.
While McIntyre’s experience shouldn’t be minimized, he is clearly one of the “experts” who choose to fall on the emotional side of the wolf reintroduction issue. Other serious experts, such as authors and wolf researchers Will Graves, Steve McLaughlin and Valerius Geist are much more informed on the question. Westervelt could make a more informed argument by broadening her reading to include those and other authors.
One point Westervelt is not considering is the potential danger to her and others where she lives from diseases introduced and/or spread by these nonnative animals.
There has been virtually no coverage of the potential for disease known to follow nonnative introductions. Canadian gray wolves were artificially introduced to Yellowstone National Park, not the original and much smaller variety. So the Canadians are the population available for study. They are documented to carry a host of diseases, including some commonly known — canine distemper virus, sarcoptes scabiei, the mite that causes mange, Neospora Caninum, the bacteria that devastates dairy and beef cattle, rabies, and hepatitis. But they also carry less expected diseases. A study of the Yellowstone wolves found bubonic plague, hydatid disease, which can be fatal to humans, echinococcus granulosis, canine adenovirus, herpes virus and (gasp) coronavirus.
Recent legislation to reduce the wolf packs in Idaho and Montana reflect reasonable governance by those legislatures. Would that Washington state could be so responsible, but that is another story.
Rick Rogers
Clarkston
Gullible
Are we gullible Idahoans?
Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s “task force” would have us believe teachers indoctrinate (blind acceptance) children with “lurking, insidious” communist, Marxist teachings.
Indoctrination is wrong. Yet these conspiracists ask us to believe their hearsay without evidence.
They say children should not learn the “left” way but should learn the “right” way.
They say critical thinking, social justice and diversity are evil and will corrupt our children.
Witch hunting is OK in Idaho, driving away good teachers and administrators — as though we haven’t lost a ton already.
They say our children are not worthy of a good education starting early and ending in higher education.
They think it’s OK that Idaho is the 50th state in funding education, but has lots of money to defend unconstitutional laws and witch hunts.
My guess is that if we were to track bills introduced in legislatures around the country, Koch, the Heritage Foundation, the American Legislative Exchange Council, etc., would be feeding extreme right-wing bills into sycophantic groups such as the Idaho Freedom Foundation, which then, with tons of money, feed them into gullible legislators while threatening them with its Freedom Index.
And what’s behind all of this — privatization of education?
Don’t drink the Kool-Aid.
Lois Morgan
Boise