Lewiston, ID (83501)

Today

Mostly clear this evening. Becoming mostly cloudy with showers developing after midnight. Low 63F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Mostly clear this evening. Becoming mostly cloudy with showers developing after midnight. Low 63F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.