Symbol of freedom
Monday is Flag Day, and it celebrates the Continental Congress’ adoption of the Flag Act on June 14, 1777, which established America’s first flag as a symbol of national unity, liberty and freedom.
The first flag contained 13 alternating red and white stripes and 13 stars in its union to represent the 13 states. The colors on the flag symbolize the soul of the nation and its Christian values.
Red is for courage, hardiness and blood shed for victory.
White symbolizes purity, vigilance and freedom.
Blue represents justice, perseverance and the ability to stand firm against all opposition.
Most of all, the American flag represents freedom and wherever it flies, freedom reigns. The Marines raising the flag on Iwo Jima during World War II is a case in point.
Freedom is a fragile concept that can be given away just as readily as it can be taken by some enemy. And the U.S. Supreme Court has decreed that it’s constitutionally permissible to desecrate, trample, burn and destroy the American flag — this symbol of everything for which America stands — particularly its symbol of freedom.
If our flag is permitted to fall from within, America can be made to feel as though this great nation doesn’t stand for anything and that America is now an empty shell, to be buffeted about the universe by the winds of time.
This cannot be permitted to happen. Too much blood has already been shed to secure freedom for America and freedom for the world.
C. B. Waldrop
Clarkston