I want to thank Dan Long for clarifying the issue of voter fraud that he is concerned about. Apparently, he thinks that a privately-owned newspaper such as the Lewiston Tribune is committing election fraud when it fails to print a story about Hunter Biden’s laptop every day, and the lack of voters’ knowledge about Hunter Biden’s laptop amounts to voter fraud.
Apparently, if more voters had been watching Fox News last month, Donald Trump would have been elected, so there’s your proof.
But I don’t think that amounts to a crime. Just a failure of your favorite news source to convince all those other people, like me, that they are right and everybody else is wrong. It sounds like a conspiracy theory to me.
And that, in my opinion, is not newsworthy.
Jody Favre
Lewiston
Dumb and dangerous
The only accurate way to describe people who think Fox News, NewsMax, One America News Network and the Epoch Times are legitimate information sources is: “too stupid to be ignorant.”
These are people who prefer easily disproven fantasies and conspiracy theories to reality and facts.
The Epoch Times is explicitly a propaganda outlet for the Chinese Falun Gong religious movement. (en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Falun_Gong)
In fact, Fox, NewsMax and OAN are being sued for billions for participating in voter fraud. That’s billions with a B.
People who think these propaganda outlets are legitimate news outlets exist in an impenetrable bubble of B.S. and lies. They are the biggest threat to democracy America has ever faced because they are, simply put, too stupid to be ignorant. This level of stupidity is how democracy dies, and with it, everything good America has always stood for.
This is how we get Americans believing a man with a fake university that was shut down for fraud, a fake charity that was shut down for fraud, and a business that was recently convicted of 17 felonies is a respectable businessman and should again be elected to the presidency.
It’s a disgrace what is happening as a result of the willful ignorance and misinformation that these fake news agencies are selling to those most easily and willingly deluded of Americans.
There is no excuse for being so dumbed down as to think that Fox, NewsMax, OAN and the Epoch Times are legitimate sources of factual information.
Brian Rhoades
Genesee
Stop digging
Danny Radakovich, again, you are right and I appreciate your response to my original question.
Are you the Danny Radakovich who was reprimanded by the Idaho State Bar?
Your response showed you were, that the client was mad and got a new attorney.
Now about digging a hole: You, by your own response, keep digging a hole.
Yes, it was in the Lewiston Tribune as you said.
So, Mr. Radakovich, why after all these years did the Tribune require documentation.
It would not accept the internet information so to the Idaho Bar itself I went.
It took two months to get them to print the original letter.
I really don’t care if you are a Democrat, Republican or an attorney.
The fact remains you answered my question. So you can continue this or shut up.
It was a question and you, yourself, answered it.
Now the question is: Why don’t you dig into local politics and help your local problems?
Or is that where you make a living?
I am sure that your opinion about Donald Trump or Joe Biden doesn’t make a difference in how this country is run.