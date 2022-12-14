Snow during the morning will give way to lingering snow showers during the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected..
One would be tempted to read as mere grotesque satire the news of a religious zealot elected to a state Senate seat by the slenderest of margins, thanks to a recent gerrymander, announcing his first order of business would be to force impregnated rape victims to give birth against their will.
The moral blindness and total lack of empathy this bespeaks is almost incomprehensible, yet no real surprise in this reddest-of-red states where literally any old quack who waves a Bible and wins the Republican primary can get busy further limiting our rights and freedoms.
The good news is that while this self-appointed Christian prophet and patriarch was fantasizing about using white supremacist militias to enforce a terror-based Iran-style theocracy, American voters across the nation again soundly rejected attempts by state legislatures to limit women’s reproductive rights, with Michigan, Kentucky, Montana, California and Vermont following Kansas in saying no to the freedom limiting one-upmanship that has come to define the Christian right’s theater of cruelty against women.
Not surprisingly, attempts to discourage, disinform, disenfranchise, intimidate and shame young voters have the same effect on them as for African American and other minority voters: It makes even firmer their resolve that they will vote and that their votes will be counted. That’s bogus-Christian gaslighting in a nutshell: shame and blame, for skin in the game. And no, I don’t want my tax dollars used to subsidize your private religious indoctrination schools, either, what are called madrasas by your fundamentalist Muslim counterparts.
Chris Norden
Moscow
Scamming taxpayers
As I sit here and stew over my recent property tax bill, I have come to the conclusion that what needs to happen is a complete and total recall of our city council and mayor.
These people who have claimed to be responsible enough to decide when, where and how much of our money to spend have proven they are not.
Voting to allow $95 million to be spent on a park during the next 10 to 15 years is fiscally irresponsible.
The city council appears to have been taught well by the school district. The school district told us that when the old high school sold, the money would buy down the bond. The old school wasn’t good enough for our high school kids. But is it suitable for a day care and preschool?
So the old school is not being sold and no money will buy down the bond. The city will probably float a bond to pay for a new park that will bring in just as many new people as the school.
That would be none.
The city and the school district have pulled one of the best scams ever. The city is pretending to be fiscally responsible and the school district getting their Taj Majal.