Tunes for a transition
The election is over and it was grueling. Joe Biden won yet President Donald Trump and some followers refuse concession, wildly initiating frivolous law suits and insanely screaming in parking lots.
So in that spirit, here is playlist for Trump and one for President-elect Biden to encourage internal reflection and start the healing.
Trump et al. playlist: “Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life,” “The Fool On The Hill,” “Back In The USSR,” “You’ll Get Used To It,” “When Doves Cry,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Get A Job,” “Been Caught Stealing,” “The Great Pretender,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Don’t Look Back In Anger,” “Dazed And Confused,” “I Can’t Be Satisfied,” “I Fought The Law,” “If I Only Had a Brain,” “I’m Bad,” “Poor Poor Pitiful Me,” “Stormy Weather,” “They’re Coming To Take Me Away,” “Who’s Sorry Now,” the theme from “M*A*S*H,” “Follow the Leader,” “Georgia On My Mind,” “96 Tears,” “Bad Moon Rising,” and “The Times They Are A Changin’.”
Biden et al. playlist: “The Times They Are A Changin’,” “I Can See Clearly Now,” “Gone At Last,” “The Sound Of Silence,” “Ding Dong The Witch Is Dead, “Here Comes The Sun,” and “Happy Days Are Here Again.”
Richard Strongoni
Moscow