Coming for us
America, they are coming for us all — the woke joke, cancer cancel culture, Big Tech and, scariest of all, China.
We must stand strong and not let the Make America Racists groups divide us from the real truth.
The ones who are spewing this poison are the biggest racists of all, just like those in Washington, D.C., pointing fingers and continuing the blame game. And why? Because they are the ones to blame. Hypocrites.
Lets review four months of China Joe-bama:
Failure on borders, the economy, foreign affairs, opening of schools and businesses, and truth.
China Joe is not capable of doing an interview on where he is leading our country or how to lead.
This is nothing more than a continuation of the Obama era. Joe, his family and Washington, D.C., are sleeping with the enemies — China, Iran, Ukraine, Russia, etc.
In 2020, when Jill Biden was confronted about her husband becoming the next president, her exact words were: “He is the best we have.”
Wow. I certainly wouldn’t want to see the worst. How pathetic.
Wake up, America. What really happened in the China lab that produced the virus and who paid for it?
Dr. Flip-Flop Fauci has the answers, but mums the word for political reasons.
Also, was the 2020 election fair and legal? We must get to the truth and not let the government rob us of our freedom.
Don’t expect China Joe to tell you the truth about anything — 47 years is enough lies. ...
Marge Lunders
Lapwai
Angels among us
Recently, when I was coming home from Lewiston on U.S. Highway 12, a turkey trying to avoid an oncoming vehicle flew up, hit my windshield and smashed it up big time.
Angels were with me.
The first angel was the woman who saw it happen, ... stopped to see if I was OK and waited with me for awhile. It was a comfort to have her there.
Angel No. 2 was an FBI agent who was behind me, flashed lights to warn off cars (along a narrow stretch of U.S. 12) and notified police....
He stayed with me the whole time.
Angel No. 3 was an Idaho State Police officer named Anthony who helped me negotiate the drive to a safe turnout. I had to peer out behind shattered glass everywhere. He stopped traffic in both directions until I could get there. Since there was no phone reception, he let me use his phone. Also, he stayed with me the whole time.
Angel No. 4 was the tow truck man from My Mechanic who patiently helped me find a place to take the car, and let me ride in the tow truck with him to Orofino.
Angel No. 5 was Chris from Clearwater Glass in Orofino. Although she is backed up with work, she offered to take the vehicle in and try to squeeze it in for repairs. Then she drove me all the way to Kamiah. She would not accept money for gas or any remuneration for herself. ...
Carol Bryant
Kamiah