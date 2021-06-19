Worthy of honor
Responding to your Jeer from last week for my social media post including Ashli Babbitt, the senior Airman veteran shot and killed by Capitol Hill Police on Jan. 6, among those I honor on Memorial Day — all I can add is the following:
I also honored on Memorial Day Damien Daniels, the combat veteran killed just five months earlier by Bexar County, Texas, law enforcement. Daniels was reported to have been wielding a knife at several policemen.
The fact that Babbitt subscribed to QAnon conspiracies and Daniels was suffering from chronic depression speaks, in my mind, more to the fragile mental state of some of those who have seen war at its worst, and argues persuasively to me that we do not yet, as a nation, fully shoulder the responsibility we bear for those who have given, as Abraham Lincoln described, that last full measure of devotion to their country, whether in body, or in mind.
Trent Clark
Soda Springs
Tribune omits the truth
Enclosed is a check for another six months subscription.
I have noticed, however, that your news is much less since former President Donald Trump was illegally removed from office.
You never report that President Joe Biden is not all there, stumbles and mumbles and is a disgrace to our office of president.
You never report that Dr. Anthony Fauci secretly financed the Wuhan Institute of Virology laboratory that converted an animal virus into a human biological weapon and is also responsible for millions of deaths.
Or that Gov. Andrew Cuomo from New York allowed hundreds of old people to die so he could get increased funding for COVID-19 and was not impeached.
I could go on and on. But the truth is that the Lewiston Tribune quite often does not print the truth.
I get your paper primarily for sports, local news, crossword puzzle and obituaries, etc., because there you usually report the truth.
Duane Mickelsen
Pullman
Who will mourn?
Grave robber, you might not read this letter. How sad.
But to the individual who stole the live flower arrangement from my husband’s grave, I want you to think in your lifetime, not that you care with your low of lowest character traits, about who would care to mourn or put a flower on your place of rest?
Anita Lafrenz
Lewiston
Malden Act no fix
Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers proposes the Malden Act to prevent disaster aid holdups by a president. However, I doubt that if it was in effect last year when the Babb Road Fire burned down Malden, it would have changed anything.
In fact, it may have made it worse. This is because the sole reason former President Donald Trump did not sign the disaster declaration is that it happened to be in Washington state, whose governor Trump hated.
So with the proposed act, he would have to approve or deny the request in 30 days. It would not surprise me if he denied it since his not approving disaster declaration for Malden had nothing to do with the disaster itself but personal animus of Trump toward Inslee.
So what would happen if he denied it? Would the next, more reasonable president, Joe Biden, be able to approve it if it had already been denied?
Charlotte Omoto
Palouse
How about a new car?
Being the kind and considerate person I am, I have held off getting my COVID-19 shot until I am sure everyone else who wants one has had their chance ahead of me.
Now they are bribing people to get the shot so I have been rethinking. Maybe I should get the shot in Washington and pick up a little free wacky tobacky.
Some other state is giving free lottery tickets.
How many shots can you get? If it’s like most government things no one probably keeps track. I could check other states, hop in the motor home and really collect.
On second thought, I’ll just wait awhile until they up the ante some more. Maybe I’ll wait for a free new car.
Aren’t government programs great?
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia