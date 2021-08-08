Get the shot
We attended a small family gathering about two weeks ago. A few days later COVID-19 showed up. Seven out of 11 of us have tested positive. Three of those have been hospitalized and were quite healthy people before this. They are ages 25, 46, and 68. Two of the positives had been vaccinated. Three of the negatives were vaccinated while one was not. Those are just the facts as of today.
This experience has shifted my thinking. Previously I was more concerned about the safety of the vaccine than I was worried about the disease. Most people I know who had COVID-19 got over it quickly and were not very sick unless they were unhealthy to start with.
I believe this delta variant is a much more potent and dangerous virus which spreads more easily and is dangerous for even the very healthy.
I still have concerns about the vaccine but now fear the bug more.
I will be getting the shots ASAP and encourage you to do the same.
You don’t want this yourself and don’t want to watch your loved ones suffer through it as I have.
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia
Setting it straight
“The Lewiston Tribune wrote a full editorial against me on Thursday, but, to its credit, printed my response in today’s paper. It’s good to see God’s word in the local newspaper for a change!”— Logan Fowler.
Let’s get two things straight:
l You’re not a martyr.
l Your words are not God’s words.
Charlatan.
Zeke Ulrey
Lewiston