Neither happy nor healthy
The United States has one of the highest infant mortality rates in the industrialized world and it is also the only industrialized nation that does not provide some form of paid maternity leave to working women who have babies.
Working women in Germany get a year of paid maternity leave. In Sweden, parents get a total of 480 days paid maternity leave, which they may divide between them as they choose. Studies show that for every month of maternity leave, infant mortality declines by 15 percent. ...
This shows how much importance some nations place on facilitating the bonding between infants and parents to promote healthy, happy families and healthy, happy countries. And that is why this is not a healthy country — or a happy one.
Kids growing up in compassionate, caring societies get to spend their early infancy bonding with their parents. Kids growing up in this crony corporate society get to spend a good portion of not only early infancy but also childhood at the mercy of the vagaries of corporate day care. ...
When parents can’t afford to spend time bonding with infants in the first weeks and months of life; when husbands can’t get time off work to spend with seriously ill wives or children; when mothers have to send sick children to school because they can’t afford to stay home with them, and when families can’t spend any time during the course of an entire year on vacation together, it is a travesty. ...
Mike Epstein
Clarkston
Imposing Democratic rules
On Feb. 25, Democrats in the House passed H.R.5, which would insert “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” (LGBTQ people) as protected classes in all federal civil rights laws.
This act would impose Democratic sexual interpretations on the nation, and legally penalize people who think, speak or act on their own religious, moral or scientific beliefs.
H.R.5 would force employers and workers to conform to Democratic sex regulations or else lose their businesses and jobs.
The law would force any charity or business to open up bathrooms, showers, sleeping areas and sports to members of the opposite biological sex.
Call your baby a girl or boy, and you can be thrown in jail. Using words like “he” or “she” could become a lawsuit.
It would abolish freedoms of speech and religion with just one law.
H.R.5 will force insurers to pay for — and hospitals to perform — hysterectomies and double mastectomies on healthy girls (who knows how young) who think they want to become male.
Doctors and nurses will be forced to remove the testicles or, sometimes, all the male external genitalia of boys who think they want to become female.
This bill will overrule the parents who do not consent to giving their child puberty-blocking drugs or surgeries.
The mandated education (propaganda) children get in schools will confuse and increase LGBTQ numbers.
Reports found 88 percent of girls and 98 percent of boys no longer feel distressed by their bodies after puberty.
Is it time to remove Democrats from office?
Jim Emmert
Kamiah
Driving toward disaster
I don’t like using anyone’s name in a letter to the editor. But Julia Piaskowski, your point about unfair tax rates would have been taken better had you used a list of rich Republican donors instead of a list of rich Democrats.
But the rich aren’t the problem.
The problem is us — the American voter.
We continually reelect the same people over and over again.
Isn’t doing something over and over again and expecting a different result the definition of insanity?
What we the U.S. voter need to do is vote all 537 federally elected officials out of office and find 537 people who will work for the good of our country. It isn’t a Republican or Democrat problem; it’s us.
Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy (the majority and minority leaders in Congress) aren’t smart enough to run this country.
The nameless, faceless people behind both parties are what is driving this great country toward disaster.
Mark Lorenz
Clarkston