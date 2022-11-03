Just vote
I’m the National Rifle Association and I vote.
I’m a veteran and I vote.
I’m a disabled veteran and I vote.
I’m an American and I vote.
Don’t blame me, I voted for (insert choice).
We’ve all seen the bumper stickers and decals about who you should vote for, or who I voted for.
The important thing is voting your conscience.
When I grew up, the bars didn’t open until the polls closed on Election Day. Now many of us can vote from home using an absentee ballot.
Times and people change.
I don’t give a whit about who you or my neighbor voted for.
Just exercise the right that men and women died for so you and I have the right to express our opinions at the ballot box.
It is your responsibility — and mine — to make our choices heard.
One word: Vote.
Gerry Reviea
Lewiston
Backs Carter-Goodheart
I encourage you to cast your vote in support of Trish Carter-Goodheart as our next representative for Legislative District 6, House seat A.
Carter-Goodheart understands the issues facing families and rural communities. I first met Carter-Goodheart as she and her family walked in the University of Idaho homecoming parade and have heard her speaking at a local meet-and-greet.
She brings a fresh perspective and is focused on better representation at the state level for our communities.
From a young age, Carter-Goodheart has been actively engaged in making her community a better place through involvement and advocacy. Now she is stepping up to be our representative in Boise.
Our state will be stronger with her voice at the table. Join me in voting for Trish Carter-Goodheart.
Molly Pannkuk
Moscow
Blakey unfair to Bradbury
I read Bob Blakey’s letter in Sunday’s Lewiston Tribune criticizing John Bradbury for his efforts to correct a problem that has been going on in Lewiston for a long time: That is the fact that the people of this city who live outside of the Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District have been paying all the costs for all the water the city uses on parks, the golf course, the city cemetery, fire hydrant flushing, etc.
Not only that but the cost of the new well and storage reservoir that is being built to supply water to the new high school and community park is being funded out of the $30 million bond the people of downtown passed to replace the water treatment plant.
When is it going to end?
Blakey served at least two terms on the city council, all the while ignoring the corruption that had been taking place for a long, long time.
At least Bradbury has the integrity to try and correct a problem when he sees it.
Mark Edelblute
Lewiston
Send Gresback to Boise
We need Tim Gresback as our 6th District representative in the Idaho Legislature.
Gresback will vote for the University of Idaho. We need that representation in Boise, and Brandon Mitchell has voted against higher education.
Gresback will vote for kid’s education. Our children and grandchildren need representation in Boise, and Mitchell has voted against preschool education.
Gresback will vote for our libraries. We need access to all forms of information, and Mitchell has voted against freedom for libraries.
Gresback will vote for older people. We need financial protection for our homes, and Mitchell has voted against protecting fixed-income residents from property tax inflation.
Send Gresback to Boise. He has shown a predictable commitment to our community.
Ivar Nelson
Moscow