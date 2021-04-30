What have you done?
I am astounded that Lewiston voters, whether Democrat or Republican, would elect to the Legislature a man like Aaron von Ehlinger as a representative of the people.
So many of you elected my father, Mike Mitchell, who served you, the people of Nez Perce County for more than 14 years in both the House and the Senate. His door was always open to you and your concerns. He worked across the aisle. He introduced and fought to pass good legislation, not all this right-wing craziness.
My gosh, he would be turning over in his grave seeing what you, the people, have elected to public office, representing you, in an office he held sacred and near and dear to his heart.
Look again at your heart and intellect. And start once again voting for someone with principles and a humbling gratitude to represent you.
Dad died in March 2017 and is dearly missed but admired and loved for his commitment to you the people.
Cory Mitchell-Samson
Boise