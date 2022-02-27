Agent of chaos
Here we are one year later after the new president’s landslide-of-a-century win and nothing has been “built,” nothing is “back” and absolutely nothing is “better,” although Joe Biden has beaten out Brussels sprouts for America’s least favorite vegetable.
Midterm Democrats running for reelection are keeping their distance from the current president while 31 House members have hung up their spurs.
But what a terrible mess we are in. Biden wants to fast-track as many illegal lawbreaking border-crossers as possible so that they’ll be settled and ready to vote in the 2024 election. It’s that simple. Democrats know exactly what they’re doing.
The question is: How long are Americans going to take this?
Biden is not shutting down the virus. He’s importing it.
Biden is about as confused as a chameleon in a bag of Skittles.
Biden invited them in, left the gates open and resettled them in strategic cities as future Democratic voters to wipe out the conservative vote.
Give them free housing, medical care, food and education. There’s something big coming. Can you feel it in the air?
This country is intentionally being made wildly unstable from within. Why would our leaders do this to us? How about power, money and control of the people being the main objectives, with personal gun ownership being the last thing to stand in their way.
John Webb
Reubens