Rights violated
My rights have been violated consistently for four years in the Asotin County judicial system.
I am a crime victim. They have ignored that fact. They have continually re-victimized me.
I was gaslighted and harassed by their “public pretenders.”
They did nothing to help me. I filed grievances. I was then denied an attorney from outside the area who wasn’t connected to those involved in the crimes I’ve spoken about on social media.
I was put in a position to have to represent myself.
Stacking juries is apparently acceptable in Asotin County.
Authorities are not above the law. They need to be held accountable.
The good old boy system covers for heinous crimes that I was subjected to growing up.
False information was given to the Lewiston Tribune about me.
Discrimination, harassment, intimidation, deception, gaslighting, bias, prejudice, denial of proper representation — if this can happen to me, it can happen to you.
Kathryn Rose Warriner
aka Patricia Cox
Clarkston
Relocated
My wife, Barbara, and I were both born in Lewiston and attended school here for all 12 years.
Now we notice none of the schools we attended are around anymore. ...
We attended Lewiston Junior High School and Lewiston High on Ninth Avenue, but they left in 1959 and 2020, respectively.
Barbara went to grade school at Hatwai and Weaskus in North Lewiston and to the Normal (now Lewis-Clark State College) College Elementary, which was used until 1964.
Jenifer Junior High School and Sacajawea Junior High School came in 1959. I attended Garfield Grade School in East Lewiston on 29th Street all six years. Built in 1910, it is now an apartment.
Of possible interest is where did Lewiston’s kids attend school since the town started in 1861?
Until 1872, they attended grade school (there was no high school until the 1890s) around town for a few months each year, but in 1872 a school was built at 10th and Main.
In 1882 a new school was built at 10th and Idaho. And from 1902 until 1948, it was the Whitman school.
The present Whitman school was built in 1948. So were the new Webster and McGhee (then Warner).
The old 1904 Webster was on Ninth Avenue where Booth Hall is now. The Orchards School has been at the present location since 1912.
And Centennial, McSorley and Camelot were built in 1962, 1967 and 1969, respectively.
Tammany School dates back into the 1800s and the Catholic schools since 1884. ...
Dick Riggs
Lewiston
Leave PERSI alone
We are Idaho state and Lewiston city retirees. We receive our Public Employee Retirement System of Idaho retirement payments promptly each month and also have investments in PERSI Choice funds. We consider ourselves conservative Republicans but have crossed the line to vote for folks we know and accept their views on local issues.
We are most concerned that our family of Republican representatives feels the need to interject their conservative views into the way that the PERSI Board and staff invest the funds meant for our retirement.
Please stop it. That is not your job and you should not be attempting to use the PERSI retirement funds as a way to promote your, or my, political points of view.
PERSI’s sole responsibility is to maximize the return on investment for their respective members, nothing more and nothing less. And they do it better than most systems within the nation.
Although we agree that these high-tech media giants are overstepping their bounds and should be held accountable, we feel it is your job to legislate laws that prohibit their ability to squelch free speech by those they politically disagree with on what should be freely accessed and used by all.
In short, let PERSI do their job and don’t expect them to do what we elected you to do. If you don’t heed this request and continue to try imposing your will on the PERSI board of directors, you will be losing our votes in coming elections.
Lynn and Sonya Moss
Lewiston
Applauds Simpson
I had the privilege of seeing Congressman Mike Simpson’s adjacent office wall. He had carefully drawn out the stakeholders along the waterways from Idaho to Oregon and Washington to the mouth of the Columbia River.
A group of tribal elders had been in Washington, D.C., to meet with state representatives, a sovereignty delegation from the Pacific Northwest.
While in D.C., some of the members of Congress, such as Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., would not meet with our group of tribal elders.
Simpson invited us into his office and listened to our concerns.
I strongly support and agree with Simpson’s well-thought-out plan regarding dam breaching to save endangered salmon and steelhead.
Thank you, Mike, for honoring treaties that have been severely overlooked by McMorris Rodgers and the hydropower companies.
Lucinda “Lucii” George Simpson
Lapwai
Sending payment back
Recently, I received an “economic impact payment” card. I’m sending it back (via Rep. Russ Fulcher).
Here’s why:
1. I don’t need it. The way our government throws money around is irresponsible at best.
2. Government has no place in charity. You do. I do.
3. “Economic impact payment,” indeed. This is payment for the economic impact of politicians who made lists of jobs they thought were “essential,” who then published these lists and then threatened to fine or imprison anyone whose job didn’t appear on the list if the individual went outside to do the job.
4. Conservatives like to complain about government control and socialism, etc. But our words are empty because corporately, if not individually, we constantly seek out and accept government funding in all its various forms and with it the stipulations. There is always a catch and our supposed hatred of socialism is also shown to be false as we continue to place more and more aspects of our lives in the care of the government.
We pretend that Idaho is full of sturdy, independent people. It is. It’s also supported heavily by federal funding.
The lifeblood of our local jurisdictions is state and federal grants. We pocket a relief check for our business, then in the same breath complain about national debt or the rise of socialism.
There are real needs that demand real solutions. However, our current method is not the answer. We need to practice what we preach.
Isaiah Williams
Cottonwood
Vaccinate elderly first
There has been much discussion about who should get the COVID-19 vaccines first and then in what order next. According to the Office of National Statistics at Oxford, the average age of a COVID-19 death in England and Wales is 82.4 years of age.
Our Centers for Disease Control and Prevention do not show that particular stat for the U.S., but I would assume it to be similar. The life expectancy in the U.S. is 79.8 years of age.
We should be vaccinating the elderly first. Anything else is politics or theater, and a human tragedy. That would be following the science.
Curt Decicio
Juliaetta
Tell the truth, GOP
Our current political environment asks for women and men to stand for truth, facts and healthy, positive interpretations, both conservative and progressive. Opinions, no matter how loudly shouted or often repeated, are not facts.
Republican elected officials must begin to speak truth to their constituents, rather than take the mercenary and shallow way forward and merely say they are representing their voters’ views. When these views are based on decades of lies, four years of unprecedented lying by the former president and debunked crazy conspiracy myths (supported by media outlets such as Fox News), the responsible elected official’s job is to help educate and demystify those lost in the MAGA fantasyland.
This is a healthy way forward for conservatism. Anything other than this is evil opportunism or pure indulgent nihilism and anarchy.
Also, these same voters — lost in false narratives — who threaten public health care workers must be toned back or corralled.
To be an anti-mask protester throwing tantrums at this point in the pandemic is clear evidence of cult behavior. This must be changed.
Republican officials must now deescalate and demystify their constituents. It is the right thing to do for the nation, the GOP and our shared future.
Wyatt Coil
Orofino