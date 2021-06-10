Must we lose a treasure?
Dwight Kilgore is right. There is nothing in the valley like the natural area adjacent to Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Its grasses, shrubs, trees, pond and stream, and the tranquil path around the perimeter, have given us many years of solitude in a place rich with life. Sad to think it will be shrunk for storage facilities.
This would be a third encroachment. The first was the addition of a new facility several years back, more than doubling the size of the old one, for offices and an auditorium. More recently, a large storage shed and group seating area shrank the area again.
A third encroachment would remove numerous conifers on the east side, which help enclose the entire area and give it a sense of peace in a place partly wild. Couldn’t the large, sparsely used, parking area north of the old facility be utilized?
All the land belongs to Fish and Game, but this dramatic shrinkage deprives local folks of a great gift when other options are available. Do sportsmen and sportswomen who help support Fish and Game value storage and appearance over rare wildlife habitat in their own backyard?
We are deeply grateful for this treasure. I hope Fish and Game will consider other options, especially since a relatively free space is close by.
William Johnson
Lewiston
Expensive proposition
John Bradbury was right. The salary for a strong mayor should be $100,000 to attract a qualified candidate.
The only problem with that is there are very few people in the community who are qualified to run a city with a budget of $92 million without a professional administrator — which we already have in place.
Bob Blakey states: “History has shown us that not always the most qualified people will get elected. ... That’s always a risk.”
After reading the article about the city council meeting, it is evident to me that is true. The least qualified are sometimes elected.
I suspect Bradbury feels he is qualified to run for mayor. Maybe. Probably not.
Ron Rose
Lewiston
Proud of the Warriors
As Trae Young did, the Lewis-Clark State College student athletes need to take a bow.
If you don’t know what I am referring to check out game 5 of the Knicks-Hawks series. In this pandemic year, both men’s and women’s basketball teams made the national tournament with the men finishing second.
The baseball team finished third in the NAIA World Series.
The Warriors had a national champion javelin thrower. The coaches, athletic director and trainers also need to take a bow as they did a fantastic job.
As a Warrior fan, I can’t until next year when we can attend games on a yearly basis.
Go Warriors. You have made us Warrior fans proud
Tony Bell
Lewiston