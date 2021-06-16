No love for the people
The GOPer Nazi cartel in Missouri is denying health insurance to more than a quarter of a million people who voted by initiative to expand the state’s Medicaid program. But the governor failed to include a tax increase or budget cuts to fund the expansion, and the Legislature stuck a big fat middle finger in the faces of the voters by refusing to include expansion funding in the budget.
Premiere Missouri swamp rat Rep Justin Hill (Republican, obviously), declared himself “proud to stand against the will of the people,” even though Missouri’s state motto is “the welfare of the people shall be the supreme law.” The Republican cartel stands against the will and the welfare of the people.
And there you have everything the Republican Nazi fascist cartel stands for: standing against the will of the people. They don’t believe the poor should get any help, worried they’re getting something for nothing, and that the only people who should get something for nothing are they themselves and the corporations, lobbyists and the rich, who are greasing their palms and their souls.
The GOPers know they will never be popular with the majority in this country and fascism is their only option.
In the opening lines of the Declaration of Independence, Thomas Jefferson wrote: “We hold these truths to be self evident, that all men are created equal, ...” continuing to say that every man has an “inalienable right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
He was joking, right?
Mike Epstein
Clarkston
Vaccine mandates illegal
Researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis on May 24, published COVID-19 findings in the journal Nature.
The study found that even mild COVID-19 induces lifelong antibody protection: “During a viral infection, immune cells rapidly multiply and circulate in the blood. Once the infection is resolved, most antibody cells die off. Small populations of antibody cells, called long-lived plasma cells, migrate to the bone marrow and settle in. These cells continually secrete low levels of antibodies into the bloodstream to help guard against another encounter with the virus.”
Senior author Ali Ellebedy said: “Long-lived plasma cells will continue doing that indefinitely.”
This newest science proves people who have caught COVID-19 do not need to be vaccinated and can not infect people.
Other studies have shown the same results. An old man tested positive for Spanish flu antibodies a full 90 years after he caught it as a child.
In other news, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared an Emergency Use Authorization for the COVID-19 vaccines because they were hurried through the testing guidelines.
Dr. Amanda Cohn, executive secretary of the CDC’s Committee on Immunization Practices, flat out said that under an Emergency Use Authorization, “Vaccines are not allowed to be mandatory.”
Therefore, mandating a COVID-19 vaccination is breaking federal law.
There are currently “no state laws” mandating COVID-19 vaccines because federal law has precedent over state laws.
Democrats mandating vaccinations to attend schools, colleges or universities are at risk of legal procedures.
Jim Emmert
Kamiah