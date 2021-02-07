A rant less wacky
Richard Eggleston’s Jan. 24 introductory commentary, while not as wacky as some earlier by Rick Rogers, Jeff Sayre and Thomas Hennigan, revealed someone, like them, who cannot handle fact-based comments or political and simply verifiable reports.
For example, he ranted that Duplin County, N.C., columnist Celia Rivenbark will not “comment on the ‘false flag’ Antifa-generated events at the U.S. Capitol.”
I guess that he believes that all the videos, photographs, recordings and reports — and later, perpetuator confessions about the Capitol attack — are fake and Antifa is the guilty traitor.
Former President Donald Trump, QAnon and right-wing Fox News-brainwashed viewers, and conservative Republican politicians are carrying and waving the real false flag, which is a real democracy threat. If Rivenbark is a snowflake, what does that make Eggleston and most Republicans?
Near the end of his opinion, Dr. Eggleston noted his board certifications in two specialties. The first specialty, ophthalmology, is America Medical Association-certified and praised. The other, integrative medicine, was noted by AMA to undermine evidence-based medical practice and to promote unsound and potentially hazardous therapies.
Even though I am left-leaning, my core being excludes sexism, racism, facism, homophobism and uneducatedism, and I do not accuse the doctor of such.
After several attempts at rational evaluation of all his in-paragraph subject changes, opening words of an old Southern rock song came to mind: “I was born a rambling man.”
I will criticize Eggleston’s future commentaries but not when they are accurate and honest.
Leonard Ross
Clarkston
Trump was a victim
Fraud is an intentionally deceptive action to provide the perpetrator, President Joe Biden, with an unlawful gain or to deny a right to a victim, former President Donald Trump.
Recently, our wonderful beautiful country was subjected to nothing more than a dog and pony show of career politicians who have enriched their portfolios on the backs of hard-working, honest, law-abiding citizens.
How is it if I dare to not report correctly to the IRS that the penalty for fraud would be quickly and harshly imposed? Elections like this last one are a testimony to the double standards we are under.
Editor, we have subscribed to your paper for 60 years and this last four has been the most disgraceful reporting of all time.
Ninty-five percent of the articles were laced with bias and hate.
Your Opinion page with the caricatures was downright disgusting.
You used your freedom of speech with intention to discredit and humiliate Trump.
If we still have freedom of speech when this period of history is recorded, Trump will be known as the greatest president of, by and for the real law-abiding, taxpaying people, not the wealthy career politicians along with those whose hands are in the pockets of foreign governments or the left-wing media with their forked tongues. This past four years has been a deliberate virtual assassination of our president.
Guy and Mary Kay Jungert
Clarkston
Hiding
To Washington X. Chapperal: If you are a true believer that “(former President Donald) Trump was a great man,” why not sign your Christian name instead of hiding behind a false one?
Danielle Dawson
Clarkston