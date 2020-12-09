Note the differences
I note that several have mistakenly equated socialism with communism.
If you look it up in your computer, you will find that there are fundamental differences between these entities and capitalism (our current form).
For example, if you are a gun owner, theoretically you own as many as you could afford.
Under socialism, gun ownership is allowed with some governmental restrictions.
Under communism, there is none at all.
It is interesting that some countries such as Norway, Sweden and Denmark have voted for socialistic regimes.
So readers and writers, let’s make sure we are aware of these differences.
Philip Mohan
Moscow
Glaring omission
I just finished going through the Lewiston Tribune on Monday and the first thing I noticed was that there was not one word about Pearl Harbor Day.
After growing up in South Dakota, living in Montana and then moving to the conservative state of Idaho two years ago, I’ve always celebrated my patriotic pride for America.
I’m a 77-year-old Marine and picked Lewiston as my final place to live out my days.
I was very disappointed when I went through your paper and disgusted when for the first time in my life, there was no story about Pearl Harbor in the local newspaper.
I was warned you were just another liberal rag, and now I know why.
The only reason I’m not canceling my subscription is because I get the paper from my liberal neighbor, who does respect our flag and our greatest country in the world.
I was told Lewiston was a liberal town, but most of the people I have met are Americans.
I’m sure you won’t print this, but at least you read it, I hope.
Paul Grav
Lewiston
Get some help
Please read the following and answer the self-evaluation question at the end:
The election was stolen, and armed protesters who surround the homes of election officials are simply standing up for the truth.
A Democratic cabal of bloodthirsty pedophiles manipulated the system, allowing many Republicans to be elected on the same ballots that managed to defeat President Donald Trump in an apparent landslide of popular votes. But don’t be fooled. This was a devious ploy to make the election look legitimate so they could oust Trump with those same ballots.
These are the same anti-Americans who are manipulating COVID-19 numbers to make a simple cold look like a deadly virus. They did this to destroy a great president who was going to expose their evil ways.
It is part of the deep state witch hunt that has convinced people to wear masks, the first step in getting rid of all our liberties. The mainstream media are in on it, and all that fact-checking to show that our president is a liar is a pack of lies concocted by the Clintons and Obamas, and it will take brave patriots to stop them.
Now the question: Do you believe these claims?
If so, see a mental health professional soon for you are a victim of a different pandemic that causes delusional paranoia.
Mike Ruskovich
Grangeville