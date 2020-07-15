Wrong party charged
Remember the woman who had her dog off the leash in Central Park who called the cops on a black birdwatcher who asked her to put the dog on a leash, which is the law?
Fortunately, he videotaped it. And cops did not assault him on the false accusation of the white woman. Now that woman is charged with filing a false report.
Now take the case of the black Walmart employee who was looking in his personal car.
A white woman calls the cops to accuse him of rummaging through vehicles in the parking lot.
Did the police who responded verify what the woman accused him of?
It would have been easy to look at his driver’s license and registration. But no, they tried to arrest him, accused him of resisting arrest (which seems like a reasonable response since he didn’t do anything wrong) and tased him. It would seem to me that the police did not follow proper procedures, and the woman who called the cops should be charged with filing a false report.
Charlotte Omoto
Palouse
Limits on militia
... According to the federal Dick Act of 1902 (and revisions) there are three types of militia: the National Guard, a state militia and unorganized militia. A key difference: ... the Guard is also part of the U.S. armed forces and can be called to active duty by the president. A state militia cannot be nationalized.
About 22 states have active state militias. ... Article XIV, Sections 2 and 3 of the Idaho Constitution lays the groundwork for a legal state militia. But surprisingly, Idaho does not have one.
So what about militias not authorized by the state? They also can organize, but some activities are limited. As stated in Idaho Code 46-802: “No body of men, other than the regularly organized national guard, the unorganized militia when called into service of the state, or of the United States, and except such as are regularly recognized and provided for by the laws of the state of Idaho and of the United States, shall associate themselves together as a military company or organization, or parade in public with firearms in any city or town of this state.”
I assume the militia that “protected local businesses” in Lewiston during the rally last month were duly permitted by city officials. A recent letter to the editor noted that it did not matter if the armed group’s appearance had some people “peeing their panties.” A good reason for Idaho Code 46-802. Makes one wonder how folks with wet pants will vote in November.
Earl H. Bennett
Genesee
Look it up
Get to know your local law-enforcement with your computer.
Free, public information includes previous employment, extracurricular activities, group affiliation, etc. Just enter your name. The officers aren’t hiding anything. Problem solved.
Shawn Jerold
Clarkston