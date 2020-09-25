Like this cartoon? Tell us at Martyt@LMTribune.com
Stop, thief
So there are political thieves on the loose in Clarkston and boy do they think themselves to be clever.
Recently, there has been a rash of Biden-Harris signs being stolen and on Sunday night several people who live in the Clarkston Heights had their signs taken right out of their yards.
I mean really? What is the point? You are not making people think better of your candidate or his followers. All you are doing is solidifying his downfall and encouraging more people to vote Biden-Harris. So I guess I should thank you.
But I will not reward criminal behavior.
P.S. We will put up more signs.
Peggy Gary
Asotin County Democratic Committee chairwoman
Clarkston
Endorses Burns
I had the opportunity to observe Brooke Burns practice law in my courts in the Hells Canyon Circuit, the Superior Courts of Asotin, Columbia, and Garfield counties, from 2006 until I retired in 2014. She was always well prepared, steady on her feet and a great listener. Issue identification and analysis were second nature to her. She has a temperament that would suit her well on the bench.
I highly recommend Brooke Burns for Superior Court juudge of the Hells Canyon Circuit.
William D. Acey
Retired Superior Court Judge
Anatone