Children of geology
Sometimes you have those rare moments when you forget your humdrum existence and the very world around you becomes new and exotic.
Early last evening I drove to Albertsons for some cilantro. As I drove down 13th Street, in Clarkston, the whole Lewiston Hill, which is always greater than most people realize, was lit within layers of a foggy mist by the light of the late day sun. Partially obscured with snow behind the clouds, was this great depth somehow amplified like an emergent presence, booming far across the river its soft gold and green wet grass shoulders, knees and thighs, like an ancient mother, defined in deep rocky cleavage. A cohesive presence in the face of every resident of this old valley.
In such transformative awe, common sites such as Rick’s Family Foods become interesting landmarks, where, given the occasion, I might buy jojos and poppers with a lemonade just to give a nod and share an experience with residents who live under this geological formation, at the mouth of one of the world’s deepest gorges, on the confluence of two of the greatest rivers in the American West.
To share in the experience with the faces of all those living humdrum lives, many of which have come with the transmigration of peoples to become children of this geology.
That trajectory that brought them to this land is fulfilled when the land reveals itself to its children. That, in itself, is all it takes to make the people special.
Christopher Rousseau
Clarkston
Not fair, nor balanced
You would think important things like the war in Ukraine and other world events would be well covered and reported on honestly by any reputable news organization. I confess to being a news junkie so I might watch several hours of news a day, surfing between channels to see different news coverage and viewpoints. I even force myself occasionally to watch Fox News.
Most media stations are doing a fairly responsible job of reporting the news, but I am often disappointed when I turn to Fox. They spend way too much time defending those who espouse radical conspiracy theories and dehumanizing anyone who refuses to embrace former President Donald Trump’s absurd brand of politics. I see that Fox still is obsessed with finding or manufacturing dirt on Hunter Biden, the president’s son. Five years of trying and still nothing, but “it sure looks bad for Joe Biden” according to Fox.
Now comes news that Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, just landed a sweet $25 million a year deal to manage an investment fund for Saudi Arabia. Never mind he has zero experience managing others’ investments. Is this a reward for Trump selling $110 billion of military equipment to Saudi Arabia when he was president? Or are the Saudis trying to gain favor with Trump in case he becomes president again someday? I don’t know. But whenever I check Fox to get their view or reporting on this story, all I hear is crickets.
So much for fair and balanced reporting.
David Abbott
Clarkston
What about gillnets?
I would like to thank Andy Paul of Lapwai for finally letting the 1,000 pound elephant out of the closet. In his April 10 letter, he mentioned the multitude of gillnets on the Columbia River between Bonneville and John Day dams.
It has totally amazed me that through out all the controversy surrounding the breaching of the Snake River dams, not one time — either by the Lewiston Tribune, Eric Barker, Idaho Fish and Game, scientists or the Nez Perce Tribe — has the notion ever come up that even a reduction in the number of nets might help the situation.
Everyone is especially concerned about the number of wild salmon and steelhead. Well, unfortunately, those nets cannot tell the difference between a hatchery fish and a wild fish.
If we are going to make hard decisions about rebuilding these runs, then I think that all the cards should be on the table, not just part of the deck.
Larry Houston
Craigmont