Alfords deserve thanks
Are you community minded? Have you ever been part of any fundraising efforts in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley? If so, you know the first thing you do is make a list of the likely people who will help support your cause. My husband and I have been part of multiple organizations in this great valley and there are always a few names that show up on every list.
In light of the negative press the Lewiston Tribune and the Alford family have received over a controversial cartoon, I wanted to point a few things out.
First, while I didn’t appreciate the humor in the cartoon in question, as I am a conservative, it certainly did not prompt me to run out and cancel my subscription. I did, however, appreciate Nathan Alford reaching out to the community with his reply to the storm of fury he was hit with. Also, I have appreciated seeing several conservative cartoons recently. Those of us who appreciate a conservative view should thank Alford for his efforts. ...
The important message is that every time we have gone to the well for funding for one organization or another, the Alford family is always there willing to put their time, talents and treasure into helping make the project a success.
While you may not appreciate a cartoon, an article, or an editorial, instead of calling to cancel your subscription, call to thank the Alford family for the support they continually give our valley and our state. ...
Lori Ann McCann
Lewiston
Too many masks
Royal Raymond Rife with mechanical, lighting, electronic and other engineers invented a microscope 5-feet wide and 5-feet high, with 5,600 working parts, which using only daylight he could watch live bacteria morph into live viruses in their natural color and other microbes likewise, and vice versa.
Our best microscopes today magnify 2,000 to 3,000 widths. His would magnify up to 38,000 widths.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Food and Drug Administration and the big pharmaceuticals, among others, destroyed his microscope and burned his research materials.
During the Chinese riots, as the virus came on, they were all wearing masks — not to shield them from the virus but from the air pollution.
The pharmaceutical industry saw a trillion dollar bonanza selling masks worldwide, then trillions to invent a vaccine. The plan is working better then they expected. They’ve got everyone in the world wearing them.
The masks act as a 10-inch in diameter Petri dish. So in the United States alone, we have about 300 million Petri dishes growing and cultivating the coronavirus. It’s too late to throw away all the masks.
We hope there will be a vaccine soon — or will we be wearing the masks 100 years from now when COVID-20 arrives? If no one had ever heard of or seen a mask, the virus would probably be on the road to oblivion. We need another Royal Raymond Rife.
Ben Seubert
Lewiston
Show some respect
I was lucky. I was born on a family farm. My parents and both sets of grandparents were farmers. They lived through the Great Depression, World War I and World War II.
In Reubens in the 1940s, people disagreed on politics but they still had great respect for our flag, our president, our country and each other.
If you attended a Saturday night dance in Reubens and ran your foul mouth about our president, someone would have beat the foulness out of you.
Most of you people who write nasty letters to the Lewiston Tribune probably have foul, dirty mouths. My grandmother would have taken them out to the woodshed and washed their mouths out with soap.
For the last four years, I have watched the Lewiston Tribune editorial page turn into a garbage pit. There are a few of you who need to be taken out to the woodshed and a belt taken to your bare behind.
Gary Willson
Reubens