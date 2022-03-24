No joke
Sen. Jim Rice and Rep. Mike Moyle were not joking; they were posturing.
You could lay odds they will tell their constituents that they fought the good fight on these issues. Had they been serious, they would have suggested dropping the sales tax rate to 4% and removing all exemptions (with minor exceptions).
You could then exempt all food sales and remove the grocery credit. Every one of the changes that Rice and Moyle pretended to support would be included. The one reason that the Legislature would never pass it is because of industry.
That eight-letter word causes legislators to curl up in the fetal position and wet themselves. Actions speak louder than words. Quit screwing the little guy to give handouts to industry.
Doug Thornton
Lewiston
Problem solved
I have the perfect solution to the vexing problem the Idaho Legislature is having accepting or spending the $2.2 billion of American Rescue Plan Act fun money they are burdened with. This should please the Looney-Tune left as well as the ringy-ding-ding right along with all of us trapped in between. Accept the funds, play the sovereign state card if it feels good, then order $2.2 billion worth of ammunition from Vista Outdoors and send it to the Ukrainian military.
I, for one, would feel guilty driving over new roads without bomb craters in them paid for with about the same or maybe more money than President Joe Biden has sent Ukraine so far.
Also, I would feel pretty good that the money will be spent here employing hard-working Idaho taxpayers.
Maybe print “Proudly made in Idaho” on each box.
Mark Sater
Lewiston
Biden is a traitor
Our president, Joe Biden, is a traitor. He and his minions had everything planned to destroy our country before he was elected and he wasted no time getting started immediately. He took down our southern wall, let in millions of undocumented people and gave them money and shelter.
He left billions of dollars worth of equipment and our people in Afghanistan.
He shut down our energy sources and oil fields, which raised prices on gas and all commodities.
He has created a disaster in our health care situations with COVID-19 medications and masks. There are too many things to mention here.
We were oil independent. Now we are buying hundreds of barrels a day from Russia. They love our money. It helps them with their war against Ukraine. It kills hundreds of people, destroys their homes and cities.
These are innocent people who want a peaceful life.
The energy situation is a disaster for our country. We should call this an emergency and demand this incompetent president instantly open our oil fields.
Give aid to Ukraine and to our own people.
He sold us out to Russia, China, Afghanistan and who knows who else?
Biden and his minions should be investigated and treated like the traitors they are.
Eight months is too long to wait to do anything about this third world war, which is close at hand.
Think about this.
Pat Ingram
Clarkston