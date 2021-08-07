Here comes delta
Notwithstanding the dim sum Dems, who have two of their senators on the dole from the GOPer Nazi fascist factions, President Joe Biden and his boys have been so ineffectual letting the GOPers run roughshod all over them they can’t even fart straight. Their new definition of success is having their prune juice work.
It’s obvious a third booster shot for COVID-19 is necessary. Israel and Britain have already begun vaccinating people older than 60, while Biden remains with his thumb stuck up his ass trying not to look any more ineffectual than he already is.
The Trump butt lickers continue to resist the vaccine in protest over the bogus Trump claims of election fraud ... even though Mr. Hairball in Chief got himself vaccinated a half-dozen times even after having COVID-19.
The lean mean delta variant machine is meanwhile finding lots of happy homes among the unvaxxed, primarily, but also among the vaxxed, which should be troubling for us all.
It should be obvious to all but the brain dead that this time the virus means business. We better get at it with vaccinations and boosters, masking and social distancing for all.
At some point, the nasty virus might force us into another lockdown.
What are the chances in this third-rate banana republic hurtling at Mach warp speed down the one-way track towards fascism of most of the aforementioned ever occurring? ...
So here we go waddling with Dorothy and the Tin Man down the Yellow Brick Road to oblivion.
Mike Epstein
Clarkston
Defends Burns
In regards to the letter David Porter submitted to the Lewiston Tribune on July 13, I feel the need to respond to his letter. You are welcome to your opinion, Mr. Porter; this is America. I strongly disagree with you.
Since taking office in January, Judge Brooke Burns has never been “soft” on the people who enter her courtroom. Her decisions are based on many things and circumstances.
There are always extenuating circumstances in any courtroom. Since she has taken office, there has been punishment passed down to the accused. During Burns’ campaign for office, she had and still has the full support of former judges and the community. I believe 95 percent of Asotin County still feels the same way and fully supports Burns and her decisions. In any high power office, of course, not everyone will agree. And that’s what freedom to express our own beliefs is all about.
Since Judge Bill Acey and Judge Ray Jutes left, I believe we finally have two full-time excellent judges.
Thank you, Judge Brooke Burns, and thank you, Judge Tina Kernan, for your hard work, fair decisions and working hard to put Asotin County back together.
Kathy Waldher
Clarkston
Due process?
I’ve been incarcerated in Nez Perce County Jail for 76 days by the Nez Perce Tribe on misdemeanor charges. I was arrested on May 9.
On May 12, I was arraigned and pleaded not guilty.
Not waiving any of my rights, I asked for a trial date and as of July 24, I have no lawyer and no court date. At this point I’m a hostage with a ransom and seeking truth and justice.
Travis Picard
Lewiston
Oxymoronic conservatives
After the embarrassing boondoggle, jokingly called the 2021 Idaho Legislature, it is vividly clear that the term conservative values is an oxymoron. Even sadder, the remote right prevaricators are just plan morons based on their proven inability to comprehend complex issues and perform meaningful work during a year of great need.
Let’s review the values of pseudo conservatives as they continue to:
l Belittle pandemic precautions.
l Ignore and manipulate the intent and tenets of the U.S. and Idaho constitutions.
l Enshrine liars and lawbreakers.
l Squelch public input.
l Suppress citizen initiative.
l Besmirch a sexual assault victim.
l Stifle any sustainable public education funding.
l Sidestep the truth in a rush to pass silly laws based on hearsay and falsehoods.
The consortium of small-minded, “small government” hucksters and the (unelected) Idaho Freedom Foundation is controlling this state to the detriment of all.
Where are the brave, conscientious Idahoans needed to buck this trend and break the momentum of these supercilious, self-serving hypocrites?
And how many days per year must a legislator live in a district to qualify as a legal representative? A person was recently questioning the frequency of Rep. Priscilla Giddings actually living in her White Bird home.
Shelley Dumas
Grangeville