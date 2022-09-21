Excellent photos
Congratulations to Pete Caster and August Frank on their recent recognition in the National Press Photographer Association’s Monthly News Clip Contest. It is recognition well deserved.
Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 80F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph..
Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: September 21, 2022 @ 5:40 am
Excellent photos
Congratulations to Pete Caster and August Frank on their recent recognition in the National Press Photographer Association’s Monthly News Clip Contest. It is recognition well deserved.
The quality of photos in the Lewiston Tribune is excellent. Frank often shows a different perspective on the ordinary and captures the mood and action of the event. Austin Johnson does a great job of capturing life in the Quad Cities. And Caster’s photos are missed.
Sheila McDougall
Clarkston
Defending Eggleston
If the Lewiston Tribune doesn’t launch a full-throated defense of Richard Eggleston, it has lost all credibility as a representative of that special constitutional ... First Amendment protection to news media.
There are two questions:
Was Eggleston practicing medicine while writing an opinion column about an area in which he has expertise? No, he was not.
Without doubt, he was simply offering information based on his own expertise, research, and knowledge, much of which has since been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institutes of Health. He was not engaged in the business of medicine since he was not charging a fee as a doctor. His column was not advising any patients as a practicing physician since he is retired.
Anyone who cannot glean these facts is a blooming idiot. It’s no surprise that said idiot managed to get a government agency to participate in his idiocy.
Does Eggleston have First Amendment rights to write a newspaper opinion column? Of course he does. The Tribune asked for it. Although they offer the specious excuse that his opinion is not theirs, they also pay him for their right to publish it. Logically they own the opinion. If Eggleston is guilty of the malpractice of medicine, then so is the Tribune.
Since the Tribune did not, in its reporting, go 100% in defense of Eggleston on First Amendment grounds, it is clear that they are a publishing organ with an agenda not based on constitutional freedom.
Rick Rogers
Clarkston
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.