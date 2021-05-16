Give life a chance
Yes, Jennifer Walker, this pro lifer is celebrating. Also, I’m celebrating the decision to not teach racism in the public schools.
Life matters. A single bad decision is not fixed by killing another human being. I believe the public schools still teach how babies are made. If you are not ready to be responsible, do not participate in that particular activity.
Does a human being have less value if it does not fit your definition of normal? Not to me. Each individual has great value.
If you choose to participate in sexual activity and conceive a baby human being, it is OK to set aside a few months of your life to provide a safe haven to that child. Perhaps, at the same time, learn to take better care of your own body. At the end of those nine months, many people would be happy to take that burden off your hands and give her or him a loving home.
Should you choose to keep said child, we do have many resources available to help in the rearing of that little blessing. Family, neighbors, churches, crisis pregnancy centers, home school groups, state agencies, federal assistance and many others are all in place to help. The help may need to be requested as most people do not know your circumstances.
All we are asking is that the child be given a chance at life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Ginny Fischer
Nezperce
Applauds Schweitzer
For all of us who enjoy and deeply appreciate the beauty of our valley and especially at the merging of our two marvelous rivers, I would like to thank Ed Schweitzer, a great citizen and benefactor, for taking a stand to save our lakeside habitat.
It is so blatantly obvious just how one sided the Lewiston Tribune reporting is on the subject of dam breaching. Always, in the headline, is “River of Change,” as if the dams are destined to be removed and that it is only a matter of time.
The Tribune has taken it upon itself to keep the momentum going in that direction. When I think of the duty of any newspaper, I imagine a paper that tells both sides of each story, not just from the editor’s opinion.
With that thought in mind, I challenge the Tribune to print the other side of this issue as well. An entire series of factual, science-based stories can be found with just a few keystrokes on your computer at salmonrecovery.gov.
I also challenge other prominent citizens and corporate leaders of our area to come forth with their support. Thanks, once again, to Schweitzer for all he has done for our great community.
Patrick Wolf
Clarkston
Get back to work
Why are businesses having trouble finding enough employees? An article in the May 9 Lewiston Tribune presented some contributing factors but left out what I believe is the main reason. The feds are providing unemployment benefits that pay as much or more than many people made at their jobs.
Stop paying them to stay home and they will be ready to go back to work. Better for everyone.
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia
Library is a gem
I wanted to give a shout-out to the Lewiston City Library and its staff for their amazing service to the kids in our community. We frequent the library often for books and to use homework space in between sports events.
The staff is always interested in hearing what my son is reading, how life is going, and have great recommendations on literature that sparks his imagination. Sometimes he has to wait in line to talk to the book experts.
I recently got a personal email from Debbie Allen in Children’s Services with information about a new series that he would just love and couldn’t wait for him to read. Talk about service.
It was a bright spot in my day. We are blessed to have such gems in our community.
Katie Conklin
Culdesac
No sympathy for Pizzuto
Gerald Pizzuto: How do you think Berta Herndon and Del Herndon felt the day you walked them to their cabin, tied them up and then bludgeoned them with a hammer and also shot Del between the eyes with a .22?
You now are whining that you might “experience sensations associated with a heart attack, including significant pain and feeling of impending doom.”
What you are going to receive from the state of Idaho is a far cry better than what you inflicted on those two people as well as others out there. Reading your cries for help made my stomach turn.
You are very fortunate to even have received hospice.
Sorry, but you will not be missed, you miserable scum bag.
Kathy Schock
Lewiston