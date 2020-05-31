Each life matters
My heart sank when I read “What changed?” in the May 20 Letters to the Editor.
If I read it correctly, the writer’s point is that people die every day in long-term care facilities, so what’s the big deal with a few more?
There have been 19 COVID-19 related fatalities in Nez Perce County so far, and apparently most of them occurred at Life Care Center in Lewiston. It’s true that under normal circumstances, numerous lives come to their natural conclusion in places such as Life Care Center.
I know, from personal experience, however, that before that time arrives, many residents are capable of enjoying the company of family and friends, musical entertainment when it’s provided and other simple pleasures. Their lives matter to the people who love them.
Perhaps the writer of “What changed?” has not seen the videos taken inside New York City hospitals that were overrun with COVID-19 cases and has not heard how traumatizing it has been for the doctors and nurses caring for those patients and for the families who couldn’t hold the hands of their loved ones as they died. Those scenarios continue to play out across our country.
Death is inevitable for all of us, but many of the 100,000-plus deaths that have occurred in the U.S. since January, due to COVID-19, could have been postponed.
What changed? What changed was the willingness of our government to intervene early on and save lives.
Jennifer Artley
Grangeville