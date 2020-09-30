Cemetery poorly tended
I read in the Lewiston Tribune where there had been complaints about conditions at the Normal Hill Cemetery.
Parks and Recreation Director Tim Barker responded by stating that “seasonal help has been hard to find and maintain during the ongoing pandemic. The city was able to hire a few seasonal helpers for the cemetery, but several of them had to leave for college when the school year started a few weeks ago. Parks and recreation staffers are aiding at the cemetery when they can, and tasks there should slow down as the seasons change.”
You also mentioned the city typically contracts with the Idaho Correctional Institution-Orofino, but it couldn’t because of coronavirus concerns.
I want to tell you, Mr. Barker, that Normal Hill Cemetery is being poorly taken care of. There should be ongoing work at the cemetery unless it is winter. We all know what it takes to care for green grass, weeds and trimming. I have called your office and complained several times, long before your pandemic excuse.
Our family has three graves in the older section. Each time we visit, there are the same weeds from the time we visited before. Some roots are so embedded that it calls for extra work. With many people needing work, I find it hard to believe that the city can’t find workers.
Visit the Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens and see how well they take care of their cemetery.
Surely city parks and recreation should do a better job at Normal Hill.
Linda Bell
Lewiston
Filling in some details
On the outside chance there are more readers in the Lewiston Tribune’s readership area who are struggling to understand the Sept. 18 David Horsey political cartoon about Boeing, please take some time to read a back issue of The New Yorker magazine. On Nov. 18, 2019, Page 51, it spells out, in quite vivid detail, just how (and who) pushed Boeing’s engineers into complying with Wall Street’s demands that ... “corners can be cut ... ” to placate investors.
And, in case some folks are still struggling with the Aug. 26 (“active shooter drill”) cartoon by Mike Luckovich, you might be interested in reading another, more recent New Yorker magazine. In the Aug. 3 and 10 edition on Page 48, the magazine spells out just how powerful big city police departments have become in recent years.
Keith R. Kopischke
Clarkston
Missing from procession
I’m not sure if the word is ashamed, shocked, disappointed or disgusted. I am surely not the only citizen of Lewiston who was absolutely appalled to notice there were no Lewiston police officers or Lewiston firefighters represented in the recent 9/11 procession.
This date — 9/11 — is indelibly stamped on our hearts and minds. We will never forget.
When I saw nothing mentioned in the news about the Lewiston departments participating, I contacted the office of the fire department and was told the city manager and the fire chief had decided to forego this year due to COVID-19 issues, but they would have it next year for the 20th anniversary.
Oh, please.
The drivers of the various vehicles in the procession and the hundreds of waving flags and cheering patriots were certainly social distancing.
It is looking more and more like the highly paid city manager, who has the power to hire and fire, is becoming more like a ruler rather an employee of Lewiston who was hired to work for Lewiston. To all the fire districts and law enforcement agencies that did participate, thank you.
Linda Schatz
Lewiston