Caught on tape
With all of the emotions raging about the wild mob attacking the Capitol, it should not be forgotten about the disclosed recording of former President Donald Trump two days before where he pressured Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find 11,780 votes” to tip the election Trump’s way.
When Trump says to “find” the votes, he is really asking Raffensperger to falsify the Georgia state election. If you or I would do such a criminal thing, we would be behind bars, as we should he.
Many Republican politicians are now angered that this recording was made public. It doesn’t bother those brainwashed Republicans at all that Trump greatly abused his power by trying to intimidate and bully a state official to rig an election in his favor.
If there had not been a recording made public, should Raffensperger publicly accuse Trump of pressuring him to change Georgia’s vote count, Trump would, of course, deny the accusation. It would be Raffensperger’s undocumented word against the former president’s lying word — which, of course, would be believed by the ordinary Trump Republican.
But thanks to audio recordings, Trump can’t deny his earlier, pornographic Access Hollywood remarks or his recent attempt to intimidate Raffensperger to falsify the Georgia election.
When that pressuring, coercing recording was made public on Jan. 4, that was the time for decent, God-fearing Republicans to break with this tyrannical ex-president whose moral compass is so far out of whack.
Jim Holsinger
Grangeville
Correcting Fulcher
Regarding Congressman Russ Fulcher’s concerns over President Joe Biden ... canceling the Keystone XL Pipeline permit: Increased oil flow from Canada may mean decreased United States dependency upon Middle East suppliers, but at what cost?
Environmental concerns alone should give Fulcher pause. ...
From 2010 to 2019, there were 21 leak incidents on the existing Keystone Pipeline ranging from 2 gallons in South Dakota in May 2010, to 380,000 gallons of toxic dilute and oil in North Dakota wetlands in October 2019. ...
The Ogallala Aquifer, one of the world’s largest fresh water resources, spans eight states and provides drinking water for 2 million people and supports millions of dollars in agriculture. Contamination of this system could be devastating to all forms of life.
Additionally, pipelines catch fire and can explode, resulting in destruction of property and potential injury or loss of life. ...
Canada may be the main benefactor of the Keystone XL Pipeline, which would connect Canada’s landlocked oil fields to the international market.
Decreasing U.S. dependency on other countries by promoting self-sufficiency through developing alternative power sources would provide this country with clean energy and good jobs. Further growth and expansion of clean energy resources are imperative for the health of the planet and for humanity, and far outweighs any benefit of continued fossil fuel use.
Regarding Fulcher’s comments about immigrants “illegal or not” voting: ... Folks in this country must be citizens to vote. As a congressman, I would think Fulcher would be aware of this.
Peggy Snyder
Lewiston
Cleaning up
Sincere thanks to the gentleman walking his little Boston terrier along Rainier Street in Clarkston on Jan. 29.
I appreciate your thoughtfulness and consideration in cleaning up after your dog answered nature’s call in our yard.
Becky Fazzari
Clarkston