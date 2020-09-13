Return to our birthright
We might think we are divided from others because of all the differences that freedom allows us to have. But we are whole when we are connected.
It matters less what your beliefs are. If your head is above despair, you can see our commonality. If your heart is above despair, you can feel it among us, too. Keep above despair.
That which is common to all humans is that which is infinite. You don’t have to be religious to recognize this; you only have to recognize life without bias and the doors to infinity will begin to open.
That which is common is that which is transcendent. And that transcendency is eternal, that is infinite. No matter how many lives may be lost come November, just remember: The only things that can divide us are temporal, situational and transient. So examine your interpretation of events and stories that might lend your soul to be yet another foot soldier in the sweeping yet petty battles.
Most have good intentions, and that seems to be what is ushering in this hell.
We all want to be right. Lord knows, with the proliferation of information, we have ample evidence to justify any given inclination. But remember, righteousness bends to the hearts of others, and so opens the doors to eternity. There is a battle here. And that is the battle to return to our birthright in eternity. Living and breathing in eternity.
Christopher Rousseau
Clarkston
Cartoonish outrage
Nathan Alford has written two great columns in the past week. It shows his empathy and his capacity for actively listening and hearing the Lewiston Tribune readership. However, his apologies overlook the biggest contributor to the cartoonish outrage from readers of the Tribune regarding a simple political cartoon: Their “news” comes from a single news stream or silo.
Unfortunately for the Tribune, the readership in the paper’s circulation area has devolved during the past 40 years as technology has allowed access to more of everything. Our retail stores have dried up and died because everything can be purchased easily and conveniently online. The same thing happened to the news. Determining what is or isn’t news has become nearly impossible because of the endless delivery platforms and the content necessary to fill the space. Idaho, and the Tribune circulation area, is proud of its red-state status. Lamentably, that means the only news that isn’t fake news comes from one stream or silo.
As evidenced by the Mike Luckovich cartoon, content that is antithetical to the single stream is an acute shock to one’s concept of facts. Until offended consumers of the single-stream news cohort are willing to open their minds in consideration of additional sources for cross-referencing and confirming facts, the division in society, including the Tribune’s circulation area, will never improve but only widen. A great place to start is Ad Fontes Media. You can Google them or go to adfontesmedia.com.
P.S. Tribune subscriptions make great gifts and stocking stuffers. Buy local.
Dan Aherin
Lewiston
Doing Biden’s bidding
What a bunch of political crap disguised as journalism (“Biden slams Trump for alleged war dead comments,” Sept. 5) that ends up on the front page, above the fold.
Purely based on an anonymous source, the AP “journalists” write a story to demean and denigrate President Donald Trump just so Joe “Hiden” Biden can appear tough and pro-military. It seems Biden will need all the help he can get from his media allies.
No doubt we’ll be seeing more such attacks and outright lies against the president until and after the election.
With the non-reporting of the many riots that have caused so much destruction by Biden voters across the country, I don’t expect to see objective journalism — especially in this paper.
Varnel Williams
Moscow
Can’t ignore racism
Some time has passed, so let’s have a reasonable conversation, not a knee-jerk reaction that results in angry words being spewed forth. I’m referring to the recent Mike Luckovich cartoon, which depicts two children hiding under a desk during a drill at a school.
I thought that was what school kids were taught, hide somewhere as safe as possible. Their words invoked me to wonder why would there be concern about that being a police officer. But the heightened activity recently has brought front and center to America that we have a real problem with racism and fears of being harmed. And it’s not just adults being impacted, but generations of kids of all races, who are growing up in that fear — and that is shameful.
Are we adults not charged with the responsibility of keeping all our children safe from harm, both physically and mentally? It should not be now nor ever that we adults continue to hide our heads in the sand about the divisiveness of race. Some say I don’t see color so I’m not a racist. You are just ignoring them. They are human beings just like you and deserve to be recognized for their ethnicity. We should embrace the beauty of all color. When you see a rainbow how does it make you feel?
Maybe next time a cartoon will have a young child of color say: I hope that’s a policeman coming to help us.
Thank you, Nathan Alford, and Lewiston Tribune staff.
Mike Petrusky
Clarkston
Trump should apologize
If the latest revelation about President Donald Trump’s disdain for our military boys and girls is true — considering his proven disdain for John McCain and Gold Star families — with multiple sources stating the same thing and media fact checks coming back stating 90 percent reliability, I am forced to the conclusion that what has been reported is in fact true.
This being the case, instead of trying to cover up his insensitivity, Trump, if he has any moral or ethical bones in his body, should right now apologize to all American servicemen and women plus all of our vets.
Being English by birth, I never served in the U.S. armed forces. But for more than the 22 years I was in the Royal Air Force, I had the opportunity many times to work with my U.S. counterparts and I can state that I never found any U.S. service person anything other than dedicated to protecting both America and Europe and willing, if it came to it, to do as we did — put their lives on the line to protect democracy and our citizens in both our countries.
They always treated me with the same respect I showed them. And now that I am a U.S. citizen, I regard our boys and girls plus our vets with even higher esteem.
So in conclusion, Trump and his GOP lackeys should be ashamed of themselves for trying to deny the facts and spread false narratives yet again.
Jennifer Walker
Clarkston
Tone deaf
I don’t know why everyone is upset with the Lewiston Tribune. And I don’t know why the Tribune issued a public apology, either.
It’s obvious that the paper is tone deaf and blinded by its liberal side.
Year after year, we read countless complaints about the biased articles published in the Opinion section of the scandal rag known as the Tribune.
What I want to know is where are all the liberal supporters? Why aren’t they picking up the slack and buying all the papers leftover from the loss of conservative customers? If you, the Tribune, don’t like the criticism, just ignore it like you do all the other complaints.
Carol Dowd
Clarkston
Perspective required
I have been following the recent turmoil over the Mike Luckovich cartoon. On Sept. 4, Nathan Alford addressed the issue once again. Among his suggestions, as he attempts to extinguish the flames, is to discontinue the publication of cartoons on the editorial page.
Apparently, there are many in our community who do not understand the purpose or value of political cartoons. As Luckovich himself explained in his verbal response to this cartoon, he created it to shed light on how different children are experiencing the world they live in by trying to show a situation through someone else’s eyes.
Understanding this cartoon, any other political cartoon or, for that matter, any of the letters and opinions printed on this page, requires the ability and desire to understand. It requires of the reader the ability and desire to look at an issue through another person’s perspective. This is the essence of effective communication.
If the Tribune decides to drop these cartoons from the page, following the same reasoning, it should just discontinue the editorial page altogether and bring the community together by sponsoring book-burning events.
Patrick Dugan
Lewiston
Questions COVID statistics
I really appreciate reading the charts that the Lewiston Tribune prints in its paper on the statistics of the coronavirus showing the total amount of cases of the deaths and the total cases a week ago vs. the death total and case total to date. I do have the following questions on the coronavirus figures printed on Aug. 29 in the Tribune of the cases to date: Idaho — 31,384 cases, Washington — 5,845,876 cases.
I assume these figures were started in February or March.
Using Idaho as an example with 31,384 cases and subtracting the deaths, how many people have recovered from the virus and how many actually have it today?
The next question would be: How many people have died in Idaho from Jan. 1 to June 31 in 2019 vs. Jan. 1 to June 1 this year?
I would ask the Tribune to do the research on these questions concerning the four states, eight counties and the U.S.
I feel that if you wrote an article on this, it would be greatly enjoyed by your subscribers of your newspaper.
Dale Schneider
Kamiah
Stop the carnage
I would like to thank the Lewiston Tribune for its articles regarding our U.S. Postal Service, particularly the Thursday 360 and Sunday Northwest sections. Also, thanks to the editorials and letter writers for their comments on saving our USPS.
A review of facts: The USPS was solvent until the 21st century. In 2003, during the reign of Bush-Cheney and a Republican Congress, fossil fuel promoters managed to suck $5 billion from USPS to stop it from switching its fleet of vehicles from fossil fuel to electric.
Then in 2006, with the same people in power, they imposed the Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act, forcing USPS to fund pensions 75 years into the future in order to set USPS up for sale to FedEx or UPS.
Now, in 2020, with another fossil fuel promoter as president and a Republican Senate, the president-appointed postmaster general is using dictator tactics to destroy and remove USPS equipment, making it impossible for USPS to deliver and return mail-in ballots in time to be counted.
This action interferes with our constitutional right to vote.
Our government needs to rescind the 2006 pension pay-in-advance act. It should advance funds to USPS for ballot delivery service and to states for additional ballot counting machines.
Not only are our voting rights in jeopardy, so is our democracy. We need to stop this carnage now. Voter rights matter.
Carol J. Schmidt
Lewiston
Scrimsher for sheriff
My late husband, Jim, often expressed thoughts via Lewiston Tribune letters, and I feel compelled to carry the torch by expressing support for positive change in leadership at the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office.
I want to thank the current sheriff for his service, and express complete support for the best candidate this November — Bryce Scrimsher.
While it’s hard to weed through the noise each election season, the NPCSO, with its rich and storied history, needs a change in leadership.
This is a critical elected position in our county, and the department doesn’t have the leadership it — or we — need.
Misguided decisions emanate from the top, and the employees deserve better. From serious interdepartmental human resources and ethics issues to unnecessary distractions and wasteful financial mismanagement, the dearth has resulted in an alarming 84 percent of deputies voting “no confidence” in Joe Rodriguez (January 2019).
We as voters must listen to the facts and act.
Scrimsher, together with Mike Rigney, has applied to be elected by the people to this critical position, upholding its constitutional duties. He knows and respects the job, and he’s done the work.
They’ll show up with integrity, and they’ll serve and protect our county with the decorum and professionalism that the 80 employees and 40,000 county residents deserve.
If you know the issues and you know the candidate choices, then you know what you’re getting when you cast your vote.
It’s time for ethical and accountable leadership.
Vote Scrimsher.
Raye Wilund
Lewiston
Drop Domino charges
Clarkston Mayor Monika Lawrence, City Attorney Todd Richardson and Chief of Police Joel Hastings:
I am a concerned citizen writing to you in regard to the case and charges against Mark Domino. The excessive force and racial profiling that took place in June of 2019 against Domino are shocking and deeply disturbing to our communities. Being accused of being suspicious while existing is not a crime and only further shows how deeply ingrained racist ideas are in our area. How many people have mistakenly walked up to or attempted to enter the wrong car when exiting a store? And how many of them were arrested, let alone tased for it? This case is built on a case of biased hearsay and I demand that the prosecuting parties drop the charges against Domino immediately.
Make this right.
Cydnie Gray
Moscow
Not just one
This is a shout out to Bryce Scrimsher. In case you’re interested, Sheriff Joe Rodriguez is not the only deputy at Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office who skirts the edge of inappropriateness on shift and on his private time.
Rhonda Blue Thunder
Orofino