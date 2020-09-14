Protect Meadow Creek
With a late start to the fire season, many of our fine U.S. Forest Service employees are fighting fires, where everyone hopes for their safety in dangerous work.
But the forest supervisor and her team are also at work on the final versions of new management plans for our two local forests, and one of their big decisions will deal with the fate of the (Selway) Meadow Creek Roadless Area. This rugged area covers about 200,000 acres, and the small river that is Meadow Creek provides about one-third of the flow of the Selway River.
My old and now deceased friend, Lewiston forester and sawmill designer Mort Brigham, began efforts to set aside this valley in 1948, and my wife and I began to help him in the mid-1970s.
The key reason to protect this valley, then and now, was to maintain water quality and fish. Most of the valley is poorly suited to any form of development. But if water quality is really to be kept high, setting aside both sides of the valley — not just the east side as sometimes proposed — has always seemed logical and necessary. The valley also has an ancient village site and other important cultural features, all easily destroyed. The 10,000-year-old Southern Nez Perce Trail also crosses the upper valley in two places.
Many readers of this newspaper from time to time encounter the forest supervisor. I know that Meadow Creek’s many friends would be grateful if they could mention to her the need to set aside the whole valley. Half of a drainage seems like a poor way to keep water clear.
Dennis Baird
Moscow
Spotted goldfinch
I was both delighted and chagrined by Mary Dupree’s letter on Sept. 9 about the lesser goldfinch.
Delighted because several weeks ago, while hiking in the Hells Gate trail system, I spotted a small finch-like bird that I didn’t recognize. It was perched on a weed stalk plucking seeds. After returning home, perusing my bird book and doing some internet sleuthing, I concluded it to be a lesser goldfinch. Dupree’s letter confirms that.
What chagrins me is the rest of the letter. I tell anyone who will listen that climate change is real, it’s here and it’s a threat to our existence. The very idea that people choose to deny it flies in the face of the scientific evidence. But that is the world we live in today. The No. 1 issue that influences my vote is climate change, and I plan on checking out the Citizens’ Climate Lobby.
Thank you, Mary.
Sheila Ames
Lewiston
Defends Troy
This letter is in response to Shirley Ringo’s Sept. 7 letter.
Her claims of Caroline Nilsson Troy not being compassionate and understanding are unfounded. We have known Troy for more than 30 years. She has always proven herself to be an educated, well-rounded, very good listener who is both understanding and compassionate.
Perhaps if Ringo would look past her own arrogance and ignorance concerning compassion, she would then understand that killing innocent babies, for whatever reason, is neither of the two.
You, Ms. Ringo and people like you, are actually the cause of most of today’s problems in our country. You have the audacity to choose which lives are more important than others. We believe everyone is created and conceived equal, and no one has the right to choose to take an innocent life.
Kevin and Tammy Hasenoehrl
Lewiston