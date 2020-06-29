This is China’s fault
On Nov. 17, the first person infected with coronavirus was at Hubei Province, China.
One Dec 31, the Wuhan health commission confirmed 27 cases of an unknown pneumonia disease.
On Jan. 1, police arrested eight medical workers for sharing information online about the virus.
On Jan. 4, Hong Kong activated a serious response to the virus outbreak.
On Jan. 13, Thailand reports its outbreak.
On Jan. 15, the first person in Washington state was confirmed after returning from the city of Wahun.
On Jan. 20, China made its first remarks about the virus.
On Jan. 30, countries around the world start imposing border and travel bans.
China has silenced its citizens from speaking the truth about the coronavirus.
Chinese media were not allowed to report on the outbreak.
But the U.S. media has put the blame on U.S. leadership for the COVID-19 outbreak.
The media’s attention should go where the blame belongs — China.
This is a push for communism in the United States. Now members of the U.S. Congress are trying to use the coronavirus for personal gain by blaming one other for the outbreak when all the time, communism is working for control.
Wake up, people, and support U.S. leadership before it’s too late.
Abel Workman
Weippe
Send in the guard
What is wrong with the city of Seattle?
The mayor of Seattle is supposed to have control of his city. If she can’t control it, get someone who can.
Cut off all utilities to the area. Mask cellphone coverage.
It’s time to send in the National Guard. We conservatives need to stand up against them and hold our ground. They must be held accountable for their actions.
Turn the teargas on all of them; it will stop them.
They don’t want police but are armed and checking identifications putting up borders.
We have good cops and a good sheriff here in Lewiston.
They would not put up with it.
The governor in Washington is an imbecile.
Robert Dean
Lewiston
Drop port’s subsidy
The Port of Lewiston is budgeting for what?
A cruise boat dock that will cost $100,000-plus, just for the design, then possibly $5 million for construction of a dock that would compete with an often empty, tour boat dock just a few hundred yards downstream at Clarkston....
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers stated the cost of navigation on the lower Snake in a three-year period was more than $10 million a year. ...
The fact that the Port of Lewiston still requires more than $400,000 per year in (local taxpayer) subsidies after more than 40 years legitimately questions the port’s legality and justification.
Correct me if I am wrong, but the original concept of the “taxpayer subsidy” was to be temporary.
In respect to the possibility that slackwater may now be temporary, $100,000 of the tax money for “study,” $3.5 million minimum for construction of docks, plus a continued $415,000 tax subsidy each year is premature and irresponsible action on the part of the port authority.
Most entities and community tax burdens eventually get profitable or they die. Port districts appear to be immortal, but that is illusional, due to public apathy. Forty years-plus have proved that the Port of Lewiston cannot survive without a subsidy.
It is disheartening to actually subsidize and involuntarily support an entity that is helping to destroy a renewable resource that is a viable and restorable asset. ...
Let’s just cut off the $416,000 a year and let it sink or swim. ...
Bill Chetwood
Lewiston