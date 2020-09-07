Body counts unacceptable
University of Idaho President Scott Green and Dean of Students Blaine Eckles:
Your decision to hold in-person classes will contribute to unnecessary suffering and death. More than 300 staff members signed their names in agreement, among them epidemiologists, statistical modelers and microbiologists. Your failure to heed these educated warnings demonstrates ignorance and moral decadence. You could go online immediately and lessen this suffering and death. Failure to do so leaves you responsible. People will die and it will be your fault. I want to articulate that point now, before the first Vandal death, so it is pinned to you both from the beginning.
Washington State University demonstrated its first concern is the physical health and safety of students by going online. In comparison, the physical safety and health of Vandals is demonstrably your second concern.
I speak for the staff, hundreds of whom have petitioned, written, spoken and have been utterly ignored.
Are you really so arrogant to think we will follow you through a pandemic to needless suffering and death? Do you truly think you can leverage power over people’s health and lives by dangling their careers? Vandals require of you a doctor’s note ensuring no faculty will suffer lifelong illness or death for your in-person mandate.
Don’t wait for infections to spike. Don’t wait to see the first death, then the second and then the third. The only time to cancel is before, not after, a Vandal death.
There is no acceptable body count at a state university.
Clinton Elg
Moscow
Endorses Love
Renee Love is my choice for Legislative District 5 representative. I am not a completely single-issue voter, but it would be hard for me to vote for a candidate who is not pro-choice.
This is a difficult issue for many of us. It should be made clear that pro-choice is not pro-abortion. No pro-choice individual will be out on the street corner hawking, “Get your abortion right here.” In fact, it is a medical procedure that is, sadly, sometimes necessary. It may be necessary because of a condition with the fetus or the physical or mental health of the mother. This is a decision not appropriately made by government, but made by families, guided by their physicians and clergy.
Photos are occasionally shown of a scorched looking fetus to show abortion as a horrifying procedure. We need to realize that such photos are intended to evoke emotional responses. A responsible, compassionate physician would never produce such a result. The real danger would result from rendering abortion as an inaccessible medical procedure so that desperate women would be forced to return to drastic measures.
Caroline Troy is not pro-choice. She explains that she is Catholic. But many of her constituents are not Catholic. A lawmaker who makes decisions based upon her specific religion limits the freedoms of those of us who do not share that belief. It is important that we leave these very difficult decisions in the hands of those in a position to make them with understanding and compassion.
Shirley Ringo
Moscow
City hides its agenda
I have long suspected that yearly utility billing increases are nothing more than a method for hiding the real agenda of activities the council and the minions at city hall want to hide from the taxpayer.
It looks as though it is time for a full and independent audit of all the city financial records. There seems to be two agendas — one for the taxpayers’ consumption and there is the real agenda the council and the bottom feeders at city hall will act upon.
This city manager form of government here in Lewiston is not working very well.
All the city manager and his minions at city hall know is tax and spend — and keep the taxpayer in the dark as much as possible. The voters need to revert to the mayor form of city government.
This city manager is a very expensive and total joke.
John Pinch
Lewiston
Diversity is strength
Lately I’ve been reading Peter Wohlleben’s “The Hidden Life of Trees,” about the forest and how trees communicate with other trees and how, for all the competition over light and water and nutrients, the strength of a forest depends on its diversity.
I’m reading the book because I like forests and also because I’ve been mad about the terrible people in my life, i.e., people who are different from me and not doing what I think they should.
The idea that maybe I need people who think differently about life, business, politics and faith struck me as annoying and, unfortunately, also true.
A forest made of one tree species isn’t just boring, it’s vulnerable. It’s susceptible to pests and disease, to environmental events and changes. A forest that is all the same is weak and not likely to survive for long.
A monoculture is comfortable. Being with people like us is comfortable. But comfort doesn’t lead to strength. Diversity does. If we want to survive, we have to make space for each other.
We make space by showing self-control as we speak up, by supporting businesses that support diverse views, not just ours. We make space by listening to the other side instead of ranting about their senselessness on social media or when gathered with like-minded people. We make space by letting go of offenses and injuries, by seeing others as part of the solution, not as the problem.
You and I are different.
That’s good. Let’s protect this
Michelle Schmidt
Lewiston
Reopening plan flawed
On Aug. 17, the school board stopped short of mandating face coverings, adding language in the plan that “strongly encourages” students to use masks.
The next day, I took my son to the Lewiston High School to register and was horrified to find how few were wearing masks with very little social distancing.
Most staff were wearing masks, however some were not worn properly and some masks had exhalation valves designed to restrict air coming in but not going out.
Among the many students and parents present, maybe five, including myself and my child, were wearing masks. I had to ask others behind us to please socially distance.
I then come home to a local news televised interview where a school district representative stated why masks were not being required. It was something to the effect that mandates give opportunity for conflict.
I called Public Health — Idaho North Central District the next day to voice my concerns with what I witnessed at school registration and asked what they advised the school board in regard to masks and opening schools.
It was then my opinion the school board chose to ignore public health advice to avoid conflict over protecting public health and life.
An Aug. 20 Massachusetts General Hospital research press release found children can carry a high COVID-19 viral load despite mild or no symptoms and are more contagious, giving them the potential to play a large role in community spread.
Our community deserves a better school reopening plan.
https://www.massgeneral.org/news/press-release/Massachusotts-R6neral-hospital-researchers-show-children-are-silent-spreaders-of-virus-that-causes-covid-19
Terri Elsberry
Lewiston
Astounded
With all due respect to Rick Rogers and his constitutional right to speak his mind and share his opinion about so very many topics, his letter regarding the decision to remove a portion of the stained glass window in the Cathedral of the Rockies, aka Boise United Methodist Church, was astounding. ...
Are you a Methodist? Do you or have you attended worship or any other service at the Cathedral of the Rockies? Do you recognize this portion of the several stained glass windows was a secular depiction meant to give a nod to the early Southern settlers of Boise? Did you know that the bishop was in consultation with members of the congregation, leaders of the Boise church, and she did not make this decision in a vacuum? Why do you feel qualified to lecture the bishop of my faith? ...
When I served in the Legislature and wasn’t able to get home on the weekend, ... I attended worship at the Cathedral of the Rockies. I wondered when I first noticed the window why it felt so out of place. I wasn’t evolved enough to realize its message to our Methodist sisters and brothers of color. ...
Even though we are not worshipping in person, I would invite you to attend our worship service online or follow up with the service on our website. No one gets it right all the time, but we are trying to live out our mission of “Open Minds, Open Hearts, Open Doors.”
Liz Chavez
Lewiston