Misses Trump
For four years, President Donald Trump was trashed, bashed and harassed by the Democratic Party and the stupid liberal news media.
Trump worked tirelessly and took no pay.
He cut your taxes. ...
Low-wage earners got on average $2,000 more. He started the Keystone Pipeline. He pardoned the Black woman who spent 12 years in prison on a marijuana conviction.
He brought back industry, creating more work for all.
He created more work for Black people than any one else.
He literally closed the southern border.
He accomplished four Middle East deals.
He accomplished a dialogue with North Korea, the only president to meet Kim Jong Un.
When the coronavirus virus struck, Trump closed our borders. He started Operation Warp Speed, with a vaccine accomplished in nine months and distributed free for all.
Because of mail-in votes from Ecuador, Salvador and Mexico, Joe Biden is in the White House.
On the first day, he closed the Keystone Pipeline. He opened the southern border. As of June 30, there will be 1 million illegal immigrants who will all be welfare recipients.
This is dereliction of duty and treason.
Vice President Kamala Harris has not even been to the border.
Congressman Eric Swalwell is in bed with a red Chinese woman.
Sen. Dianne Feinstein had a red Chinese chauffeur for 20 years.
Then there’s Hunter Biden’s wheeling and dealing with the red Chinese. ...
During the coronavirus pandemic, Trump fired Dr. Anthony Fauci because of flip-flopping and being involved with Wuhan laboratories.
Howard Miller
Asotin
Is this Christian?
As a former “pastor’s kid,” the Christian way of life was a way of being apart from the larger secular society.
This was 30 years ago, and now I strive to understand the ideas of what was said to be taught by Jesus and what today’s Christians actually do.
I see on the streets the following activities carried out by professed believers in Christ, yet each of these is taught to be resisted and rejected:
l Profane speech emblazoned on flag, saying “F*** Biden” alongside the Christian flag and a Punisher skull flag.
l Public drunkenness and tobacco use promoted by a theological leader. ...
What does this mean to everyday people who grew up inside these circles and those just visiting the town?
Where do the good Christians get to provide their version of their faith?
I see that these two types of Christians see themselves as apart by their hateful rhetoric and their use of inflammatory messages to drown out and ignore real issues.
If modern Christians swear, drink, act in hateful and offensive ways, use the imagery and pulpits of Christians and block actual Christians, much less any other dissenting voice, from a place in public dialog, then what is Christianity?
Andrew Tucker
Moscow
Waiting for answers
It’s hard to work together when one side won’t talk. The Clarkston mayor and City Council, right after an executive session with their city attorney, declined our board of county commissioners’ invitation to sit down in public and discuss their reasons for turning down the county’s petition for a zone text amendment to the city’s municipal code for zoning.
We sought a zone text amendment at their building official’s direction. Why would elected officials decline to meet in public and discuss their reasons? Why would our elected officials refuse to answer the public’s questions?
Perhaps they could explain their violation of RCW 70.48.180: “Counties may acquire, build, operate and maintain ... correctional facilities as defined in RCW 70.48.020 at any place designated by the county legislative authority within the territorial limits of the county.”
Couldn’t city elected officials explain their violation of RCW 36.70A.200, which includes correctional facilities within the definition of essential public facilities, and subsection 5, which states: “No local comprehensive plan or development regulation may preclude the siting of essential public facilities.”
Why can’t Clarkston’s elected representatives explain their decisions and subsequent violations of Washington law? We want to hear from them, not their bureaucrats.
The clock is ticking.
Brian Shinn
Asotin County
commissioner
Clarkston