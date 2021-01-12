Criminals gets pardons
The Trump family is a crime family.
The reason they need pardons is because they are all criminals. Pardons are for criminals. The reason so many in the Trump orbit need pardons is because so many of them are criminals. That’s how it works. ...
Pardons, however, are only one way we know they are criminals.
Accepting a pardon is, legally, an admission of guilt that can be used in a court of law as consciousness of guilt.
Someone who is innocent of criminal behavior has no use for a pardon. An innocent person gains no benefit from a pardon.
Will President Donald Trump’s apparent violations of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations statutes catch up with him and his family? Maybe not, but maybe.
For certain, they will be answering for some of the bank and insurance fraud that made the Trump name famous.
When you add in Michael Flynn, Roger Stone, Allen Weisselberg, et al, and the entire cast of crazy anti-American scammers and fraudsters that are the Trump Organization and their associates, it sure looks like a RICO case is coming together.
The more pardons that are granted and accepted, the guiltier they are all admitting to being.
Issuing pardons for corrupt purposes is a criminal act unto itself.
Pardons are for criminals. Accepting a pardon is an admission of guilt. Accepting a pardon is legally admitting being guilty of criminal behavior. The pardons are how all Americans know the Trump family is, undeniably, admittedly a crime family.
Brian Rhoades
Genesee
Encouraged the mob
I wrote Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers once I learned of her signing on to the Texas attorney general’s lawsuit. I let her know that I disagreed. I now know without a doubt I was correct in my concern as to the repercussions of a continuing a fruitless effort by President Donald Trump and backing him.
I can’t believe what I saw watching the TV.
It saddens this retired veteran to watch my Capitol come under seige by a bunch of uneducated idiots who are following the absolute worst president ever. He can’t leave fast enough for this country. I hope McMorris Rodgers is ashamed at this mob she helped encourage.
I’m certain she won’t have my vote in 2022.
Rodger Rawson
Clarkston
Biden’s weird campaign
Now we all know why Joe Biden ran such a weird campaign from his basement bunker. The Democrats had a plan to bring Biden across the finish line. The plan was to manufacture by fraudulent actions enough votes to surpass any amount of votes for President Donald Trump.
It was a multipronged action.
They used a computer system from a foreign country that was connected to the internet to allow immediate control of the count in favor of Biden as necessary.
Hand counting was also fraudulently abused to alter the count in favor of Biden. In some cases more votes for Biden were counted than the number of existing voters in the county.
Signature verification was abandoned to favor Biden.
Hundreds of eye witnesses have sworn testimony under penalty of perjury to the improprieties they observed. Now it looks like the Democrats have a competition in crime: “Can you top this?”
The Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton lawbreakers went unpunished as did the liars in federal agencies such as James Clapper and John Brennan. Who can forget Adam Schiff’s and Jerry Nadler’s lies during numerous news conferences and Senate hearings.
Congresswoman Maxine Waters as well as Sens. Cory Booker and Kamala Harris were all cheerleading the crooks. Now they complain about Republicans’ attempt to overturn an election, which is exactly what they have been doing the past four years.
Glenn Richey
Kooskia