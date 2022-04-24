Irresponsible reporting
The Lewiston Tribune’s front page and interior article titled “4/20: A how-to for a safe experience (using pot)” makes us wonder why you think this is responsible reporting.
Was that all you had for worthy news that day? What’s next? How to get totally wasted on booze?
Some of us still have a value system and morals we grew up and live by.
Obviously, you’ve lost yours.
Wayne and Linda Vantrease
Lewiston
Acting out of ignorance
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on April 7 said what I suspect many in Idaho and eastern Washington would agree with:
“I believe very strongly that if the good Lord made you a boy, you are a boy, and if he made you a girl, you are a girl. We should especially protect our children from these radical, life-altering drugs and surgeries when they are at such a vulnerable stage in life. Instead, let us all focus on helping them to properly develop into the adults God intended them to be. ...”
Not all children are born XX or XY. Some, like I, were born XXY or XYY. Children like this are born “intersex.” It’s left to the parents with their doctors’ advice to decide which sex their child should be.
In 1954, my parents decided I needed to become a boy. By the age of 5, I knew that my body was wrong but back then there was no way for my parents, even if they had listened to me, to have helped me correct my body.
To everyone, I ask you to please stop trying to demonize trans boys and girls simply because you “know” what is right or wrong. ...
Finally, for those who will claim that it’s wrong to dispense the needed drugs to trans kids, let me point out something: It’s very rare for any minor to be given surgical treatment without years of counseling and starting puberty blockers alongside feminizing or masculinizing drugs early. ...
Jennifer Walker
Clarkston