Excommunicate Bundy
Ammon Bundy is running for Idaho governor. This is the man who led an armed takeover of a federal government office. Who will he attack when he controls the Idaho National Guard?
Bundy is a Mormon, right? Why hasn’t the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints excommunicated him?
During World War II, the church excommunicated a 17-year-old German, Helmuth Hubener, for resisting his Nazi government. Why has the church been silent about Bundy declaring war on the United States?
Eldy Schultz
Clarkston
Tribune resorts to threats
To no one’s surprise, the Tribune’s Opinion has resorted to threatening those not yet vaccinated for COVID-19 with restricting their rights as Americans (Aug. 1).
As journalist Matt Taibbi has noted, this threat cuts across party lines and represents a growing view that vaccine refuseniks should be punished for refusing to listen to “their betters” (The Vaccine Aristocrats, taibbi.substack.com).
The Tribune’s Opinion refuses to perform its journalistic function where those wonderful folks who brought you the Tuskegee syphilis experiment are concerned, preferring to ask, “How high?” when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention commands us to jump.
Fortunately, real journalists are asking questions: Taibbi is one, Jacob Sullum of Reason is another.
On July 30, Sullum noted that, regarding viral breakthroughs, “(CDC Director Rochelle) Walensky seems to have misconstrued the meaning of the effectiveness rates reported in vaccine studies. ... When a vaccine is described as 90 percent effective against infection, that does not mean 10 percent of vaccinated subjects were infected.”
Elsewhere Sullum added, “In one U.S. study of adults who had received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, the incidence of positive COVID-19 tests among fully vaccinated subjects was 0.048 per 1,000 person-days, compared to 0.43 per 1,000 person-days among the unvaccinated controls.”
Even if the threat weren’t exaggerated, I wouldn’t wear a mask to protect refuseniks from the consequences of their choice. I will, however, refuse to join the Tribune in calling the unvaccinated bad, stupid people whose sacred rights as Americans should be abridged.
Thomas A.
Hennigan
Asotin
Digging it?
“When you’re in a hole, stop digging” is good advice: Beneficial climate legislation uses the same principle — reducing fossil fuel consumption to stop worsening the problem.
Economists say the best way to reduce fossil fuel consumption is to raise the carbon price. Ideally, this price would reflect fossil fuels’ negative externalities. But how could it? A price reflecting the devastating excess carbon dioxide impact would only be affordable for millionaires. However, while this pricing problem appears intractable, it isn’t because the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR 2307) already has a solution.
HR 2307 charges fossil fuel producers a steadily increasing carbon fee and sends 97 percent of this money to consumers as a monthly dividend. So the producers will raise their fuel prices. But as long as a consumer doesn’t have a huge carbon footprint, he will have enough money to pay for this increase.
HR 2307 trusts people to find innovative ways to avoid wasting their monthly dividends on expensive carbon fuels. These innovations will spread quickly through the free market, and it is this mechanism that makes HR 2307 so effective.
Join the nonpartisan Palouse Citizens’ Climate Lobby (cclpalouse.org) and help make HR 2307 happen.
Simon A.Smith
Pullman
Speed up
With Gov. Jay Inslee signing House Bill 1054, limiting a number of police practices — one being when police can give pursuit of a fleeing suspect — it appears law enforcement agencies are prohibited from vehicle pursuits unless the officer has probable cause that a crime (violent or sex offense) has been or is being committed or there is a reasonable suspicion of DUI.
With police pursuits limited, I’m guessing that if my friend takes the license plate off his motorcycle, he could make the usual 5½-hour trip from Clarkston to Seattle in, say, half the time by cruising the state highways and freeways way above the century mark.
I need to go purchase a new hot rod car and play NASCAR on I-90.
Mike Cloke
Clarkston
Rolovich fails to lead
Gov. Jay Inslee’s order for state employees to be fully vaccinated is an example of common sense leadership.
He is the kind of leader that Washington State University football coach Nick Rolovich isn’t.
His “private” opposition(s) for not getting the vaccine are impugned by his lack of character and leadership, especially when all of his players and staff are required to have the vaccine. Masked leadership on the field is secondary to leading by example.
Doug Mourer
Manson, Wash.